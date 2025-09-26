Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation Registers 3 FIRs For Illegal Road Digging And Water Connections

BNCMC cracks down on illegal road digging and water taps in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Thane: The Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has launched a strict drive against violators and registered three FIRs against individuals accused of digging roads for drainage lines and tapping illegal water connections without permission. The action was taken under the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar.

Incident 1: Road Dug for Drainage Line

The first incident took place at Roshan Baug near Dhobi Talav Stadium in Bhiwandi, where Asif Shaikh allegedly dug up a corporation-owned road and installed a drainage line, causing a loss of ₹98,000 to the corporation. An FIR was registered against him under sections 324(4), 324(5), and 326(B) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at the Bhoiwada police station.

Incident 2: Illegal Water Connections

In the second incident, Naseem Akhtar Ansari, a plumber, allegedly tapped an illegal connection from the corporation’s main water pipeline in Roshan Baug without permission.

Civic officials confirmed that he created seven illegal tap connections, causing a loss of ₹84,000. An FIR was registered against him under sections 324(4), 326(A), and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at the Bhoiwada police station.

Incident 3: Unauthorized Pipeline Taps

The third case was reported on Dargah Road in Bhiwandi, where Samir Mohammad Yusuf Momin allegedly tapped five illegal connections from the main pipeline without BNCMC’s permission.

Enforcement Team

The drive was carried out by a team led by civic officer Nafees Momin, along with engineer Sandeep Patnawar, Sarfaraz Ansari, Viraj Bhoir, and other staff.

