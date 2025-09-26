 Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation Registers 3 FIRs For Illegal Road Digging And Water Connections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation Registers 3 FIRs For Illegal Road Digging And Water Connections

Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation Registers 3 FIRs For Illegal Road Digging And Water Connections

The Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has launched a strict drive against violators and registered three FIRs against individuals accused of digging roads for drainage lines and tapping illegal water connections without permission. The action was taken under the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar.

NK GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
BNCMC cracks down on illegal road digging and water taps in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Thane: The Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has launched a strict drive against violators and registered three FIRs against individuals accused of digging roads for drainage lines and tapping illegal water connections without permission. The action was taken under the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar.

Incident 1: Road Dug for Drainage Line

The first incident took place at Roshan Baug near Dhobi Talav Stadium in Bhiwandi, where Asif Shaikh allegedly dug up a corporation-owned road and installed a drainage line, causing a loss of ₹98,000 to the corporation. An FIR was registered against him under sections 324(4), 324(5), and 326(B) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at the Bhoiwada police station.

Incident 2: Illegal Water Connections

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Launch ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha’s Jharsuguda On September 27
PM Modi To Launch ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha’s Jharsuguda On September 27
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Centre Approves Appointment Of 24 Judges To Allahabad High Court
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case
Calcutta High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Ex-Education Minister Partha Chattopadhyay In Job Scam Case

In the second incident, Naseem Akhtar Ansari, a plumber, allegedly tapped an illegal connection from the corporation’s main water pipeline in Roshan Baug without permission.

Civic officials confirmed that he created seven illegal tap connections, causing a loss of ₹84,000. An FIR was registered against him under sections 324(4), 326(A), and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita at the Bhoiwada police station.

Incident 3: Unauthorized Pipeline Taps

The third case was reported on Dargah Road in Bhiwandi, where Samir Mohammad Yusuf Momin allegedly tapped five illegal connections from the main pipeline without BNCMC’s permission.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation Begins Hyacinth Removal From Kamvari Lake...
article-image

Enforcement Team

The drive was carried out by a team led by civic officer Nafees Momin, along with engineer Sandeep Patnawar, Sarfaraz Ansari, Viraj Bhoir, and other staff.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Mega 'Highway Cleanliness Drive' On Sept 28 Under 'Swachhata Hi...

Navi Mumbai Police Seek 177 New Posts For Dedicated Traffic Wing Ahead Of Airport Opening

Navi Mumbai Police Seek 177 New Posts For Dedicated Traffic Wing Ahead Of Airport Opening

Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host ‘The Jungle Tales’ Family Attraction From Sept 25...

Navi Mumbai News: Nexus Seawoods Mall To Host ‘The Jungle Tales’ Family Attraction From Sept 25...

Panvel Crime News: Man Allegedly Kills Brother Over Family Dispute, Arrested Within An Hour

Panvel Crime News: Man Allegedly Kills Brother Over Family Dispute, Arrested Within An Hour

Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Environmental Assessment Of Mulund Landfill For Future Development

Mumbai News: BMC To Conduct Environmental Assessment Of Mulund Landfill For Future Development