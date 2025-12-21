CBI Books WCL Area Sales Manager, Wife In ₹45.23 Lakh Disproportionate Assets Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) Case against Area Sales Manager, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Nagpur Area, Nagpur and his wife on Thursday on the allegation of possession of assets amounting to Rs. 45.23 lakh which are disproportionate to their known sources of income, agency officials informed on Sunday.

The CBI official stated that those booked have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Area Sales Manager, WCL, Nagpur and his wife Sweta Singh.

According to the CBI, after registration of the case, searches were conducted on Saturday at premises linked with the accused persons. "The searches led to the recovery of huge cash amount, immovable and movable properties. During searches a cash amount of Rs 17 lakh, gold weighing 900 grams and apart from declared immovable assets, one built-up house at Mohali and three agriculture lands at Dhanbad and one luxury vehicle were also found," the agency said in a statement.