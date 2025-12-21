Western Railway Cancels 94 Suburban Trains Daily Till Christmas For Sixth Line Work Between Kandivali And Borivali

Large-scale cancellations of Western Railway (WR) suburban services have begun due to a 30-day traffic block undertaken for the construction of the sixth railway line between Kandivali and Borivali. | File Photo

Mumbai: Large-scale cancellations of Western Railway (WR) suburban services have begun due to a 30-day traffic block undertaken for the construction of the sixth railway line between Kandivali and Borivali. 94 Western Railway suburban services to be cancelled daily till Christmas due to sixth line work between Kandivali and Borivali.

94 Services to Be Cancelled Daily Until December 25, 2025

From Sunday, December 21 to Thursday, December 25, 2025, a total of 94 suburban services will be cancelled daily, comprising 47 up and 47 down trains. On Friday, December 26, 2025, 87 local services will be cancelled, including 40 up and 47 down trains.

The traffic block commenced on the night of December 20/21, 2025, and will continue until January 18, 2026.

According to Western Railway officials, the work involves track slewing and the insertion and removal of multiple crossovers between Kandivali and Borivali as part of the sixth line project. Major engineering, signalling and overhead equipment works are also being carried out during the block, affecting suburban, passenger and Mail/Express train operations.

Fifth Line Closed for Passenger Trains, Speed Restrictions on Remaining Lines

WR said that the fifth line will remain closed for passenger train operations during the block period, and speed restrictions will be imposed on the remaining lines. All Mail/Express and suburban services that normally operate on the fifth line will be diverted to the fast lines between Andheri/Goregaon and Borivali.

Some suburban services will be partially cancelled, while a few long-distance trains will see changes in their schedules. Western Railway added that efforts are being made to minimise train cancellations on December 31, 2025, in view of increased passenger movement during New Year celebrations.

Extension Expected to Ease Operational Pressure on Bandra Terminus–Borivali Section

The sixth line project aims to create a dedicated corridor for Mail and Express trains between Bandra and Borivali. The fifth and sixth lines between Bandra Terminus and Kandivali have already been completed and are currently being used by long-distance trains. The Kandivali–Borivali section is the remaining stretch, which WR plans to complete during the ongoing block.

According to WR officials, once the sixth lines between Kandivali and Borivali commissioned, a new corridor will be available for Mail and Express services between Bandra Terminus and Borivali. This is expected to allow an increase in suburban train services in the future and improve punctuality. The extension is also expected to reduce congestion on the fast corridor between Khar Road and Borivali.

The sixth line between Khar Road and Kandivali allready commissioned. Its extension up to Borivali is expected to ease operational pressure on the Bandra Terminus–Borivali section of Western Railway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/