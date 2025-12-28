Navi Mumbai: Psychiatric History Of Mother Emerges During Investigation After She Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter For Not Speaking In Marathi

In a deeply disturbing case from Navi Mumbai, a woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her six year old daughter to death inside their home in Kalamboli. As per DNA's report, the incident came to light after the child was taken to hospital in an unresponsive condition, where doctors declared her dead. Initial claims by the mother suggested the child had suffered a sudden heart attack, but police investigation later revealed the truth.

Father Raises Alarm After Child Found Unconscious

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night at the family’s residence in Kalamboli. The girl’s father reportedly found his daughter lying unconscious and immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. Doctors, however, suspected foul play and alerted the police. The mother continued to insist that the child had died due to a medical condition.

The case took a decisive turn when the investigating officer found inconsistencies in the woman’s statements and the physical condition of the child.

Suspicion Leads to Special Post Mortem

Police officer Rajendra Kote said the circumstances surrounding the death appeared unusual, prompting him to request a special post mortem examination. The report indicated signs of strangulation, ruling out a natural death. Following this, the woman was taken in for detailed questioning.

After nearly six hours of sustained interrogation, the mother finally confessed to killing her daughter by strangling her.

Shocking Motive Revealed During Interrogation

During questioning, the 30 year old woman made disturbing revelations. She claimed she was unhappy because her daughter could not speak Marathi fluently. However, police officials said the investigation revealed deeper issues. Officers stated that the woman was resentful about giving birth to a girl and not a son and had been emotionally distressed for years.

The child reportedly had speech difficulties from a young age. Police also confirmed that the woman was undergoing psychiatric treatment for other mental health related issues.

Family Background and Arrest

The woman is a science graduate and her husband works as an IT engineer. The couple got married in 2017 and the child was born two years later. Police said marital and emotional stress may have contributed to the crime, though the investigation is still ongoing.

The accused has been arrested and produced before a court. Further inquiry is underway to determine whether warning signs were missed and if additional counselling or intervention could have prevented the tragedy.