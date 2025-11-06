 Thane: MMRDA Approves ₹168 Crore Four-Lane Mothagaon Flyover In Dombivli To Ease Traffic Congestion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: MMRDA Approves ₹168 Crore Four-Lane Mothagaon Flyover In Dombivli To Ease Traffic Congestion

Thane: MMRDA Approves ₹168 Crore Four-Lane Mothagaon Flyover In Dombivli To Ease Traffic Congestion

The MMRDA has approved a four-lane flyover at Mothagaon in Dombivli, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the existing level crossing, which hampers commuters traveling between Dombivli and Thane, particularly due to frequent train crossings on the Diva-Vasai line.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Thane: MMRDA Approves ₹168 Crore Four-Lane Mothagaon Flyover In Dombivli To Ease Traffic Congestion | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a significant boost for traffic decongestion in the region, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has granted approval for the construction of a four-lane flyover over the railway crossing at Mothagaon (Retibandar) in the Dombivli area of Thane district.

The current level-crossing at Mothagaon has for long been a bottleneck, especially for commuters travelling between Dombivli and Thane via the Mankoli flyover and other arterial roads. With heavy vehicular build-up and frequent train crossings on the Diva-Vasai rail route, the clearance delays have become a daily cause of frustration for locals.

Also Watch

Under the approved plan, the project will have an estimated budget of ₹168 crore, which includes land acquisition, approach road construction and rehabilitation of approximately 600 affected residents, according to report by Loksatta. The funding breakdown includes around ₹30 crore for land acquisition and the balance, approximately ₹138 crore, for the approach roads and resettlement.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: 40-Year-Old Kamothe Woman Duped Of ₹16 Lakh In Fake Marriage Scam
Navi Mumbai News: 40-Year-Old Kamothe Woman Duped Of ₹16 Lakh In Fake Marriage Scam
'Kya Comeback Hai': Netizens Troll Babar Azam After He Got Out For 11 Runs During PAK Vs SA 2nd ODI Match
'Kya Comeback Hai': Netizens Troll Babar Azam After He Got Out For 11 Runs During PAK Vs SA 2nd ODI Match
Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2025: Festival Co-director Amy Fernandes On Carrying Forward The Legacy Of Anil Dharker
Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2025: Festival Co-director Amy Fernandes On Carrying Forward The Legacy Of Anil Dharker
‘Market Must Decide What’s Fair’: SEBI Chief Bats For Investor-Driven Valuations, Calls For Authentic ESG & Stronger Board Ethics
‘Market Must Decide What’s Fair’: SEBI Chief Bats For Investor-Driven Valuations, Calls For Authentic ESG & Stronger Board Ethics

Local civic body officials say the wider four-lane structure (instead of an earlier two-lane design) came about after sustained demands from residents and elected representatives, emphasizing future traffic growth and the need for long-term relief.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Few Takers For BMC’s 5% Property Tax Rebate Scheme For Waste Treatment At Source
article-image

Once completed, the flyover is expected to dramatically reduce travel time, ease congestion on the Retibandar-Mankoli corridor and improve connectivity to key corridors toward Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Residents and commuters have welcomed the approval, noting that the persistent delays at the railway gate will finally come to an end.

The civic administration now awaits the administrative approval for funds release, after which construction work is expected to begin within the next few months. Stakeholders emphasise that the success of the project will depend on timely execution, minimising disruption during construction and ensuring the resettlement of affected families is handled smoothly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: MMRDA Approves ₹168 Crore Four-Lane Mothagaon Flyover In Dombivli To Ease Traffic...

Thane: MMRDA Approves ₹168 Crore Four-Lane Mothagaon Flyover In Dombivli To Ease Traffic...

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹11 Cr Linked To Former Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan & Suresh Raina In 1xBet...

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹11 Cr Linked To Former Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan & Suresh Raina In 1xBet...

Attention Mumbaikars! Here's How Commuters Can Earn 20% Instant Cashback Using 'Mumbai One' App

Attention Mumbaikars! Here's How Commuters Can Earn 20% Instant Cashback Using 'Mumbai One' App

Vasai-Virar News: Breath Care Hospital Loses License Over Doctor's Negligence In 27-Year-Old's Death...

Vasai-Virar News: Breath Care Hospital Loses License Over Doctor's Negligence In 27-Year-Old's Death...

Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2025: What To Expect At City's First & Oldest Literary Festival

Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2025: What To Expect At City's First & Oldest Literary Festival