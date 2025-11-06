Thane: MMRDA Approves ₹168 Crore Four-Lane Mothagaon Flyover In Dombivli To Ease Traffic Congestion | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a significant boost for traffic decongestion in the region, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has granted approval for the construction of a four-lane flyover over the railway crossing at Mothagaon (Retibandar) in the Dombivli area of Thane district.

The current level-crossing at Mothagaon has for long been a bottleneck, especially for commuters travelling between Dombivli and Thane via the Mankoli flyover and other arterial roads. With heavy vehicular build-up and frequent train crossings on the Diva-Vasai rail route, the clearance delays have become a daily cause of frustration for locals.

Under the approved plan, the project will have an estimated budget of ₹168 crore, which includes land acquisition, approach road construction and rehabilitation of approximately 600 affected residents, according to report by Loksatta. The funding breakdown includes around ₹30 crore for land acquisition and the balance, approximately ₹138 crore, for the approach roads and resettlement.

Local civic body officials say the wider four-lane structure (instead of an earlier two-lane design) came about after sustained demands from residents and elected representatives, emphasizing future traffic growth and the need for long-term relief.

Once completed, the flyover is expected to dramatically reduce travel time, ease congestion on the Retibandar-Mankoli corridor and improve connectivity to key corridors toward Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Residents and commuters have welcomed the approval, noting that the persistent delays at the railway gate will finally come to an end.

The civic administration now awaits the administrative approval for funds release, after which construction work is expected to begin within the next few months. Stakeholders emphasise that the success of the project will depend on timely execution, minimising disruption during construction and ensuring the resettlement of affected families is handled smoothly.