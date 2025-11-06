Mumbai Kids Become Youngest Indian Ambassadors At UN World Summit

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Bhadra Tolia, 11, and Divyam Shah, 10, became the youngest student ambassadors to the United Nations as they represented India at the United Nations World Summit on Sustainable Health and Wellbeing. The kids, hailing from a city-based Jain educational institution, shared their views on mental obesity and ways to overcome it.

The UN World Summit on Sustainable Health and Well-Being brought together global leaders to discuss holistic solutions towards good health and accelerate global progress towards United Health Coverage (UHC) under the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bhadra and Divyam, students of revered Jain saint Namramuni Maharaj's Look N Learn Jain Gyan Dham, were among the six people representing India, along with Parag Shah from Arham Yuva Seva Group. The summit, themed ‘Advancing Health Equity, Sustainability, and Well-Being for All’, witnessed delegates and visitors from across the world to explore innovative pathways toward a healthier, more compassionate planet.

Talking about mental obesity as a significant challenge leading to anxiety, distraction, and emotional fatigue, the student delegates highlighted how the mind is like a beautiful garden that requires deweeding from time to time. Drawing from the wisdom of Jain philosophy, they presented three effective ‘weed cutting’ tools for overcoming mental obesity, which includes brain rest, sonic massage for the brain and the power of forgiveness. They validated each concept by contemporary neuroscience, claiming the timeless relevance of ancient practices in fostering mental clarity and peace.

Read Also Maha Mumbai Metro Lauds Man For Removing Illegal Banner From Yellow Line Pillar

In their address, the young delegates emphasised Look N Learn Jain Gyan Dham's efforts to help thousands of students worldwide in integrating moral education, healthy habits, and mental well-being practices from the tender age of three years. The young intellectuals delivered a simple yet powerful message that a disciplined mind and compassionate heart are the foundations for both personal happiness and global harmony.

Both Bhadra and Divyam received UN Honour Pins and were acknowledged as the youngest student ambassadors for their inspiring contributions to the summit’s dialogue on mental well-being and global health.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/