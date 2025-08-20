 'Declare Wet Drought In Maharashtra, Provide Aid To Farmers': Harshwardhan Sapkal Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Declare Wet Drought In Maharashtra, Provide Aid To Farmers': Harshwardhan Sapkal Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis

'Declare Wet Drought In Maharashtra, Provide Aid To Farmers': Harshwardhan Sapkal Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis

Incessant rains over the past few days in various parts of the state, including capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region, threw life out of gear. Hundreds of people had to be shifted to safety due to flooding, which also damaged crops on a large scale.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal & Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: With heavy rains over the past few days causing flood-like situation in parts of Maharashtra, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has urged the Devendra Fadnavis-led government to declare a "wet drought" and provide urgent assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the affected farmers.

Incessant rains over the past few days in various parts of the state, including capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region, threw life out of gear. Hundreds of people had to be shifted to safety due to flooding, which also damaged crops on a large scale.

In a letter addressed to CM Fadnavis, Sapkal said due to the recent downpour, floodwaters have entered agricultural lands, severely damaging standing crops.

"It is estimated that more than 15 lakh acres of farmland across the state has suffered extensive damages," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

Around 17 districts in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra regions have been worst hit, while North Maharashtra and Konkan regions have also reported significant losses, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For City For Next 2 Hours Amid Relentless Showers, Orange Alert...
article-image

Major crops, such as jowar, bajra, urad, maize, soybean, moong, cotton, tur, fruits and vegetables, have suffered extensive damages, while sugarcane cultivated on thousands of hectares of land has also been affected, he added.

In some areas, farmers have even lost livestock, and Nanded district has reported loss of human lives, the Congress leader said.

"The already distressed farmers are now facing yet another natural calamity," Sapkal said.

While the government has issued orders to conduct crop damage assessments (panchnamas), he urged the state to set aside all rules, conditions, and procedures in this time of crisis and immediately extend financial assistance to farmers.

Read Also
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over...
article-image

He also demanded that the families of those who lost their lives be provided with compassionate support and relief.

On Tuesday, CM Fadnavis told reporters that crops spread across 12 to 14 lakh acres of land have been damaged due to heavy rains lashing different parts of the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And...

Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And...

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival