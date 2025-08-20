Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis with investors after signing MoUs worth ₹42,892 crore to generate 28,000+ jobs | X- @CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday signed eight significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and two strategic agreements to bring a total investment of Rs 42,892 crore to the state and generating over 28,000 jobs.

Event Attended by Key Officials and Investors

The MoUs were exchanged at the state secretariat in the presence of CM Fadnavis. The event was attended by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Industry Secretary Dr. P. Anbalagan, MIDC CEO P. Velarasu, Development Commissioner Dipendra Singh Kushwah, and investors from various sectors.

Maharashtra Signs Key MoUs to Fuel Progress and Inclusive Development!



Maharashtra marks a significant milestone with the signing of 10 MoUs, including 2 strategic MoUs, bringing investments worth over ₹42,000 crore and creating over 26000 employment opportunities. These… pic.twitter.com/BwoncxyrPZ — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 19, 2025

Fadnavis Highlights Hyperloop Momentum

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “Investors have shown strong and positive commitment. The state government team will support you throughout the investment process. The Hyperloop project is also gaining momentum, with IIT Mumbai and IIT Madras contributing. This project will bring a transformational change not only in logistics, transport, and mobility in Maharashtra but across India.”

Focus on Data Centres and Renewable Energy

Fadanvis further said " Maharashtra is emerging as the “Data Center Capital” and a hub for solar energy integration. Several companies are entering these sectors, and a major transformation is expected in the manufacturing domain. Strategic agreements with the UK have opened new doors, attracting more investment to India. This reflects investors’ confidence and faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership".

Key MoUs and Strategic Agreements Signed in the Presence of CM Fadnavis:

🤝 MoU 1



Paving the Way for Maharashtra’s Green Energy Future!



Signed between:

The Government of Maharashtra and Jupiter International Limited.



Objective:

To invest ₹10,900 Cr for establishing:

✅Solar Wafer Manufacturing

✅Solar Cell Production Unit

✅Solar Module… pic.twitter.com/fNxnMsQLLa — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2025

Jupiter International Ltd. – ₹10,900 crore investment for solar panel manufacturing; 8,308 jobs.

🤝MoU 2



Advancing Maharashtra’s Digital Infrastructure!



Signed between:

The Government of Maharashtra and Rochak Systems Private Limited.



Objective:

To invest ₹2508 Crore for setting up a Data Centre Campus at TTC Industrial Area, generating 1000 employment opportunities and… pic.twitter.com/YC0nFlGqW4 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2025

Rochak Systems Pvt. Ltd. – ₹2,508 crore for data centers; 1,000 jobs.

🤝 MoU 3



Boosting Maharashtra’s Digital Infrastructure!



Signed between:

The Government of Maharashtra and Rovision Tech Hub Private Limited.



Objective:

To invest ₹2564 Crore for setting up a Data Center Campus at TTC Industrial Area, generating 1100 employment opportunities… pic.twitter.com/PutCMnoVUH — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2025

Rovison Tech Hub Pvt. Ltd. – ₹2,564 crore for data centers; 1,100 jobs.

🤝 MoU 4 & 5



Strengthening Maharashtra’s Digital Future and Industrial Capabilities!



Signed Between:

🔶Government of Maharashtra

and

Webmint Digital Private Limited,

🔶Government of Maharashtra

and Vow Iron and Steel Private Limited



Objectives:

✅ Webmint Digital Private… pic.twitter.com/ygd1K16OcK — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2025

Wow Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd. – ₹4,300 crore for steel industry; 1,500 jobs.

Webmint Digital Pvt. Ltd. – ₹4,846 crore for data centers; 2,050 jobs.

🤝MoU 6



Maharashtra’s Leap Towards Advanced Industrial Growth!



Signed between:

The Government of Maharashtra and Atlas Copco (India) Private Limited.



Objective:

To invest ₹575 Cr for setting up the Head Quarters of Atlas Copco (India) at Dapodi, PCMC, Pune, generating 3400… pic.twitter.com/D5CejgMmIF — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2025

Atlas Copco – ₹575 crore for industrial equipment; 3,400 jobs.

LNK Green Energy – ₹4,700 crore for renewable energy; 2,500 jobs.

Prestige Estate Project Ltd. – ₹12,500 crore for data centers, logistics, and real estate; 8,700 jobs.

Also Watch:

🤝 MoU 10



Revolutionizing Transport & Logistics with Hyperloop Innovation!



Signed Between:

The Government of Maharashtra & TuTr Hyperloop Private Limited



Objective:

To establish state-of-the-art hyperloop transport systems at JNPT and Vadhavan Port, aimed at transforming… pic.twitter.com/mN6THKYJPQ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2025

🤝MoU 9



Global Strength for Maharashtra’s Development Journey!



Signed between:

The Government of Maharashtra and Global India Business Corridor Limited(GIBC)



Objective:

To attract foreign investment and facilitate trade partnerships with investors from the United Kingdom,… pic.twitter.com/VVuJANk0iK — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2025

Strategic Global Agreements Signed

In addition, Global India Business Corridor signed an MoU to attract investment from the UK and Europe, and TUTR Hyperloop Pvt. Ltd. signed an agreement to set up advanced transport systems at JNPT and Vadhavan ports.