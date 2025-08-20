Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday signed eight significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and two strategic agreements to bring a total investment of Rs 42,892 crore to the state and generating over 28,000 jobs.
Event Attended by Key Officials and Investors
The MoUs were exchanged at the state secretariat in the presence of CM Fadnavis. The event was attended by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, Industry Secretary Dr. P. Anbalagan, MIDC CEO P. Velarasu, Development Commissioner Dipendra Singh Kushwah, and investors from various sectors.
Fadnavis Highlights Hyperloop Momentum
Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, “Investors have shown strong and positive commitment. The state government team will support you throughout the investment process. The Hyperloop project is also gaining momentum, with IIT Mumbai and IIT Madras contributing. This project will bring a transformational change not only in logistics, transport, and mobility in Maharashtra but across India.”
Focus on Data Centres and Renewable Energy
Fadanvis further said " Maharashtra is emerging as the “Data Center Capital” and a hub for solar energy integration. Several companies are entering these sectors, and a major transformation is expected in the manufacturing domain. Strategic agreements with the UK have opened new doors, attracting more investment to India. This reflects investors’ confidence and faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership".
Key MoUs and Strategic Agreements Signed in the Presence of CM Fadnavis:
Jupiter International Ltd. – ₹10,900 crore investment for solar panel manufacturing; 8,308 jobs.
Rochak Systems Pvt. Ltd. – ₹2,508 crore for data centers; 1,000 jobs.
Rovison Tech Hub Pvt. Ltd. – ₹2,564 crore for data centers; 1,100 jobs.
Wow Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd. – ₹4,300 crore for steel industry; 1,500 jobs.
Webmint Digital Pvt. Ltd. – ₹4,846 crore for data centers; 2,050 jobs.
Atlas Copco – ₹575 crore for industrial equipment; 3,400 jobs.
LNK Green Energy – ₹4,700 crore for renewable energy; 2,500 jobs.
Prestige Estate Project Ltd. – ₹12,500 crore for data centers, logistics, and real estate; 8,700 jobs.
Also Watch:
Strategic Global Agreements Signed
In addition, Global India Business Corridor signed an MoU to attract investment from the UK and Europe, and TUTR Hyperloop Pvt. Ltd. signed an agreement to set up advanced transport systems at JNPT and Vadhavan ports.