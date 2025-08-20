Mumbai Rains Disrupt Vasai Rail Services, Multiple Trains Cancelled

Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging have once again disrupted Mumbai’s suburban and long-distance rail services, causing major inconvenience for thousands of daily commuters. The Vasai Road corridor was the worst hit on Wednesday, with several MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains cancelled due to flooding on the tracks.

According to updates shared by DRM - Mumbai Central, WR on X , the following services have been cancelled for the day:

Train No. 69167 Panvel – Vasai Road MEMU

Train No. 69166 Vasai Road – Panvel MEMU

Train No. 61022 Diva – Vasai Road MEMU

Train No. 61021 Vasai Road – Diva MEMU

Train No. 61008 Diva – Vasai Road MEMU

Train No. 61009 Vasai Road – Diva MEMU

In addition, the Sayajinagri Express (Train No. 20907), running from Dadar to Bhuj, has been rescheduled and will now depart at 16:15 hrs from Dadar station.

Further cancellations were announced for MEMU services pairing between Diva and Vasai Road, including:

69162 Vasai Road (arrival 16:10) & 69161 Vasai Road (departure 16:40)

61002 Vasai Road (arrival 17:25) & 61021 Vasai Road (departure 17:35)

61008 Vasai Road (arrival 18:55) & 61009 Vasai Road (departure 19:05)

The continuous downpour has left large parts of the Vasai railway yard submerged, making operations unsafe and resulting in the suspension of services.

The disruption comes as Mumbai battles another spell of relentless monsoon showers, which have already caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas, traffic jams on arterial roads, and delays across the city’s lifeline, its rail network.

Railway officials have expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and advised commuters to check live updates before heading to stations.