IN PICS: Mumbai Gears Up With Tight Security At Girgaon Chowpatty Ahead Of Ganesh Festival After CCTV Installation

FPJ|Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, scheduled for August 27, authorities are ramping up security measures across Mumbai. Technicians have been busy installing CCTV cameras at Girgaon Chowpatty, one of the key locations for Ganesh idol immersion (visarjan), to ensure public safety during the celebrations.

This move is part of a broader high-security plan initiated by officials to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival. Girgaon Chowpatty is one of the main immersion sites in the city, where several Ganesh mandals, including the famous mandals, bring their idols for visarjan.

FPJ|Vijay Gohil

The installation of surveillance cameras is aimed at better crowd monitoring and quicker response in case of emergencies, ensuring that devotees can participate in the festivities peacefully.

Mumbai's Sai Baba-inspired Ganesh idol

In a separate update related to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai, Malad has welcomed the return of its iconic Malwani Mhada Cha Raja 2025, known for featuring one of the tallest Ganesh idols in the city. This year, the idol has taken on a unique form, inspired by Sai Baba. Draped in serene white attire that reflects Sai Baba’s signature simplicity, the murti exudes a sense of peace and spiritual calm.

What’s capturing the attention of devotees is the idol’s palm adorned with a bold red "Om" symbol, alongside a cross and a crescent moon with a star. This carefully crafted detail is more than just decorative; it stands as a powerful tribute to India’s religious pluralism, emphasising that spirituality knows no boundaries of religion or faith.

Read Also Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC To Install More Than 250 Artificial Ponds For Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai

Such a theme holds special significance in Mumbai, a city where Ganesh Chaturthi is not merely a celebration but an emotion that unites people from all walks of life. Over the years, Ganpati pandals have increasingly become platforms for meaningful social messages, and Malwani Mhada Cha Raja 2025 continues this tradition, reminding us of the beauty of unity in diversity.