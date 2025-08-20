 Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 03:30 AM IST
article-image
Locals caught and handed over a 21-year-old chain-snatcher to Kalachowki police during Ganpati celebrations in Lalbaug | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 21-year-old driver was arrested for chain-snatching during Ganpati arrival celebrations at Bharatmata Junction, Lalbaug, after taking advantage of the festive crowd.

Caught by Locals, Handed to Police

Police said the accused, identified as Avinash Ashok Kusalkar (21), a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Kalachowki, snatched a 20-gram gold chain worth around ₹1.8 lakh from Pralhad Ramchandra Bhoi (42) while he was watching the Ganpati procession on August 18. Kusalkar was caught on the spot with the help of locals and handed over to the Kalachowki police. The stolen chain was recovered in full.

No Criminal Record, Case Under Probe

Investigators confirmed that Kusalkar has no prior criminal record. No CCTV footage was available from the scene. The case is being probed by PI Bhosle and PSI Shete.

