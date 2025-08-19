Mumbai Ganpati Processions: 64 Mobiles, 6 Gold Chains Stolen; 7 Thieves Arrested, Drone Operators In Legal Trouble | Representational Image

Mumbai: As Mumbai joyously welcomed its beloved Ganpati Bappa during grand idol arrival processions in Lalbaug and Parel, the celebratory crowds turned into an opportunity for thieves. Over the past three Sundays — August 3, 10, and 17 — a staggering 64 mobile phones and 6 gold chains were stolen during these processions, with reports filed across Kalachowki and Bhoiwada police stations. So far, 24 FIRs have been registered, and the police have arrested seven individuals, including five mobile thieves and two chain-snatchers.

Mobile and Gold Theft During Ganpati Processions

Mumbai is in the midst of grand preparations for Ganesh festivities, with massive idols arriving in the city accompanied by traditional music, large crowds, and elaborate processions. In Lalbaug and Parel, thousands of devotees gathered for the arrival of prominent Ganpati idols, including the famed Chinchpokli Chintamani. Despite a heavy police presence, the dense crowd provided a cover for pickpockets and chain-snatchers.

High-Value Phones Among Stolen Items

According to the police, more than 15 high-end iPhones were among the 64 stolen mobile phones. Twenty FIRs related to mobile theft have been lodged. Additionally, six gold chains and a bangle belonging to an elderly woman were snatched, with four separate cases filed.

Thieves Nabbed Amidst Massive Crowds

The Kalachowki Police have arrested four mobile thieves — Ketan Pawar, Aryan Rajput, Sahil Jadhav, and an unidentified accomplice — all residents of Ambernath. The Bhoiwada Police caught Shakil Patel red-handed while stealing an iPhone. Six stolen phones have been recovered so far.

Illegal Drone Usage Crackdown

In a separate operation, Kalachowki Police nabbed a gold chain snatcher identified as Avinash Kusalkar, a driver from Beed district. Another chain-snatcher was also arrested in a different case, with two gold chains recovered from the accused.

Drone Operators in Legal Trouble

In a separate crackdown, the Mumbai Police also acted against illegal drone usage during the idol processions. Despite a city-wide ban on flying drones without permission, ten individuals were caught filming the processions using drones.

The police have seized a total of eight drones worth Rs 6.3 lakh. Three FIRs have been registered at Kalachowki Police Station. The accused were arrested and later issued legal notices, according to police officials.3

Police Urge Vigilance During Ganesh Festivities

The Mumbai Police have appealed to the public to remain alert during the ongoing Ganesh festivities and immediately report any suspicious activity. Enhanced vigilance and preventive measures are being implemented as the city gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi.