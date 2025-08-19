Mumbai Rains: City Reels Under Relentless Downpour, Sion-Matunga, Dadar & Byculla Flooded, Andheri Subway Closed; Schools & Colleges Shut As IMD Issues Red Alert

Representational Image |

Mumbai: The city woke up to heavy rains on Tuesday after continuous showers through the night, leading widespread disruption across transport, education and daily life. With rainfall showing no signs of abating, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert for Mumbai and several districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune.

Several low-lying areas, including Byculla, Gandhi Market in Sion, Dadar, Andheri and Vile Parle, were submerged in knee-deep water. Visuals from across the city showed residents wading through flooded streets. Andheri subway was closed for traffic movement amid heavy rains.

Schools & Colleges Shut In Mumbai

In view of the severe waterlogging and flood-like conditions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on Tuesday. State authorities have also advised offices to release staff early, while urging citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Over 170 mm Of Rainfall Recorded In Several Areas

Rain gauges across the city recorded staggering amounts between 8:30 pm Monday and 5:30 am Tuesday: Vikhroli received the highest at 194.5 mm, followed by Santacruz (185 mm), Juhu (173.5 mm), Byculla (167 mm), Bandra (157 mm), Colaba (79.8 mm), and Mahalaxmi (71.9 mm). Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later confirmed that Mumbai alone had received 170 mm of rainfall in just eight hours.

Local Trains Running Late

Local train services, Mumbai’s lifeline, were badly hit with Central Railway trains running 30–40 minutes behind schedule. Similar delays were reported on the Harbour Line towards CSMT.

Air travel also faced setbacks, with Indigo Airlines issuing a public advisory citing operational challenges. “With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals. We truly regret the inconvenience,” the airline posted on X.

CM Fadnavis On Mumbai Rains

The state government has placed disaster management teams on high alert. Chief Minister Fadnavis, on Monday, said the next 10–12 hours would be crucial as heavy rainfall was expected to persist, along with high tide alerts. The chief minister said waterlogging had been reported from 14 spots across the city. He also confirmed that at least 15 districts across Maharashtra are currently under red or orange alerts.

With more heavy downpours forecast, citizens have been urged to remain vigilant as Mumbai braces for another day of monsoon disruption.