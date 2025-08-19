 Mumbai Rains: Overnight Showers Leave City Waterlogged, Over 170 mm Downpour Recorded In Several Areas; Check Details
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Forecast |

Mumbai: A relentless spell of overnight rain paralysed Mumbai on Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the city waterlogged and forcing authorities to shut schools and colleges. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Mumbai as well as coastal districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune, warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The overnight showers were particularly intense, with the city recording massive volumes between 8:30 pm Monday and 5:30 am Tuesday. Vikhroli topped the chart with 194.5 mm, followed by Santacruz at 185 mm, Juhu at 173.5 mm, Byculla at 167 mm, Bandra at 157 mm, Colaba at 79.8 mm and Mahalaxmi at 71.9 mm.

Waterlogging In Several Low-lying Areas

The downpour caused severe waterlogging across the city. Areas such as Byculla, Gandhi Market in Sion, Dadar, Andheri, and Vile Parle reported knee-deep flooding, disrupting traffic and forcing residents to wade through inundated streets. Visuals circulating online showed vehicles stranded and markets submerged.

Local Train Services & Air Travel Hit

Mumbai’s suburban train services, the city’s lifeline, were badly affected. Central Railway trains ran 30–40 minutes late, while Harbour Line services towards CSMT also reported delays. Though waterlogging was observed at 14 different spots, officials said major traffic disruptions were confined to only two locations.

Air travel was not spared either. Indigo Airlines issued a travel advisory cautioning passengers about delays. “With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals. We truly regret the inconvenience,” the airline said in a post on X.

Schools & Colleges Shut Today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared Tuesday a holiday for all schools and colleges. Offices were advised to let staff leave early, while authorities urged citizens to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Disaster management teams have been kept on high alert, with state agencies coordinating response efforts.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later said that Mumbai had received 170 mm in just eight hours, describing the next 10–12 hours as “crucial.” Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed that at least 15 districts across Maharashtra are under red or orange alerts. With heavy rains forecast to continue and high tides expected, Mumbai is bracing for another day of severe monsoon disruption.

