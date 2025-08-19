 Mumbai Rains: Police Commissioner Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors As Heavy Showers Wreak Havoc Across City, Urges Private Offices To Enable WFH
Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to another gloomy, rain-soaked morning on Tuesday as relentless showers continued for the third consecutive day, bringing large parts of the city to a standstill. With waterlogging and traffic snarls being reported from across the city, Mumbai Police Commissioner issued an advisory, urging citizens to stay indoors unless travel was absolutely essential.

“Good Morning Mumbai. Hope you are adhering to the safety guidelines in wake of the heavy showers expected today. Please take care, step out only if necessary, prevent going near the shore during high tide and don’t forget, you will find us around the corner for help, in case of any emergency,” the Commissioner posted on X. He also appealed the private sector offices to enable work from home as much as possible for today.

The appeal came as continuous overnight rainfall led to widespread disruptions across transportation, education and routine life. With no respite in sight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and several districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune.

Low-lying areas such as Byculla, Sion’s Gandhi Market, Dadar, Andheri, and Vile Parle were submerged in knee-deep water, forcing residents to wade through flooded roads. Andheri subway, along with Malad and Poisar subways, had to be shut down for traffic due to severe water accumulation.

In light of the situation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Tuesday. State authorities also urged offices to allow employees to leave early and advised citizens to remain indoors to ensure safety.

Mumbai’s suburban rail network, the city’s lifeline, bore the brunt of the downpour. Central Railway services were delayed by 30–40 minutes, while Harbour Line trains towards CSMT also reported significant delays. The disruption added to commuter woes as waterlogged tracks hampered smooth operations. However, officials reported minor delays of upto 10 minutes on both lines.

