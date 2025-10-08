 Early Detection Saves Lives: 54-Year-Old Thane Woman Diagnosed With Pituitary Tumour After Hormonal Imbalance Symptoms
Early Detection Saves Lives: 54-Year-Old Thane Woman Diagnosed With Pituitary Tumour After Hormonal Imbalance Symptoms

A 54-year-old woman from Thane, Roshani Lokhande, developed ear pain, changes in facial appearance, and reduced sensation in her left hand due to a hormonal imbalance caused by a neurological disorder. An MRI later revealed a pituitary gland tumour, which was triggering excessive hormone release, leading to symptoms ranging from ear discharge to noticeable physical changes.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Seen in picture form L to R Patient Saira Khan, Dr. Chandranath Tiwari and Patient Roshani lokhande | File Photo

Mumbai: A 54-year-old woman from Thane, Roshani Lokhande, developed ear pain, changes in facial appearance, and reduced sensation in her left hand due to a hormonal imbalance caused by a neurological disorder. An MRI later revealed a pituitary gland tumour, which was triggering excessive hormone release, leading to symptoms ranging from ear discharge to noticeable physical changes.

Dr. Chandranath Tiwari, Neurosurgeon and Consultant at Highland Super Speciality Hospital, identified these warning signs during her consultation in March 2025. Suspecting a brain tumour, he immediately advised an MRI, which confirmed the diagnosis.

Pituitary Tumours: Symptoms and Treatment

“Pituitary gland tumours, also known as pituitary adenomas, are among the more common brain tumours in India. Over one million cases are reported annually. They are often associated with vision changes and headaches,” said Dr. Tiwari.

He emphasized the importance of not ignoring early symptoms and consulting a neurologist or neurosurgeon promptly. “Unlike before, early diagnosis is now possible, and these tumours are treatable with advanced medicines and technologies,” he added.

Understanding the Pituitary Gland

Dr. Tiwari explained, “The pituitary is the ‘master gland’ that protrudes from the bottom of the hypothalamus in the brain, just behind the eyes. It is a pea-sized gland that works hand-in-hand with the hypothalamus to regulate essential functions of the body. The pituitary gland controls other glands and maintains hormonal balance throughout the body. It is responsible for growth, development, and reproduction, and also regulates the function of vital organs such as the kidneys, breasts, and uterus in women. Without the pituitary gland, water balance, blood pressure, energy levels, temperature regulation, reproductive functions, and metabolism can go haywire. Thus, it plays a significant role in helping us lead a healthy life.”

Pituitary adenomas account for about 10–15% of all brain tumours. While the exact cause of tumorous growth remains unknown, most pituitary adenomas are non-cancerous. Some unproven reports suggest that radiation from mobile phones may contribute to their incidence.

Successful Surgery Case in Mumbra

In a similar case, 42-year-old Saira Khan from Mumbra recently underwent successful brain tumour surgery, restoring her vision. “After my vision became blurred, an eye doctor found no relief. A CT scan revealed a blood clot. We consulted Dr. Tiwari on August 17, 2025, and he recommended an MRI. Based on the report, he advised immediate surgery, which was successfully performed on September 1, 2025. Now, I am perfectly fine,” said Khan.

