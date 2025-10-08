'Maharashtra Govt To Launch Unified Ambulance Network To Boost Emergency Response,' Says Health Minister Prakash Abitkar

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal to establish an integrated network for the operation and monitoring of all ambulance services across the state. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar announced this while speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya to review the state’s emergency medical services.

Current Ambulance Services

Ambulance services in Maharashtra are currently operated by multiple agencies, including the Public Health Department, MSRDC, and NHAI. Minister Abitkar stated that integrating these services under one network would ensure better coordination and faster emergency response, allowing patients to receive medical aid within the “golden hour.”

🗓️ ०७ ऑक्टोबर २०२५ l 📍 मंत्रालय, मुंबई



रुग्णवाहिकांचे एकत्रित नेटवर्क तयार करून ‘गोल्डन अवर’मध्ये रुग्णांना जलद सेवा पुरवण्याचा प्रस्ताव विचाराधीन



राज्यात सार्वजनिक आरोग्य विभाग तसेच एमएमआरडी, एमएसआरडीसी, एनएचआय यांसारख्या विविध संस्थांच्या वतीने कार्यरत असलेल्या सर्व… pic.twitter.com/eOaDu9Lah2 — Prakash Abitkar (@abitkar_prakash) October 7, 2025

New Fleet of 108 Ambulances

Minister Abitkar also informed that a fleet of new, state-of-the-art 108 ambulances will soon be added to the health service network. He instructed that all these ambulances be deployed on time and strategically stationed according to regional needs to ensure prompt emergency response.

Existing Services and Integration

In addition to the upcoming 108 ambulances, services under helpline numbers 102, 104, and 112 are already operational in the state. Ambulances provided by MSRDC and NHAI are deployed along highways and toll plazas. Integrating these different services, the Minister said, would strengthen Maharashtra’s emergency healthcare system.

Government Branding Directive

Minister Abitkar further directed that all ambulances operating under the 108 service must display “Government of Maharashtra” branding clearly, without any company names or logos. He emphasized that ambulance suppliers should promote the service as a government initiative and obtain official approval for any branding.

Goal of Unified Monitoring System

The proposed unified ambulance monitoring system aims to enhance response times, coordination, and overall efficiency in delivering critical medical services across Maharashtra.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Law To Regulate Diagnostic Laboratories: Minister Prakash Abitkar

Officials Present at Meeting

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Health Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, Health Secretary Dr. Nipun Vinayak, Director of Health Services Dr. Kadambari Balkawade, Transport Commissioner, and representatives of ambulance service providers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/