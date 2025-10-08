 'Maharashtra Govt To Launch Unified Ambulance Network To Boost Emergency Response,' Says Health Minister Prakash Abitkar
'Maharashtra Govt To Launch Unified Ambulance Network To Boost Emergency Response,' Says Health Minister Prakash Abitkar

The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal to establish an integrated network for the operation and monitoring of all ambulance services across the state. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar announced this while speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya to review the state’s emergency medical services.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal to establish an integrated network for the operation and monitoring of all ambulance services across the state. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar announced this while speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya to review the state’s emergency medical services.

Current Ambulance Services

Ambulance services in Maharashtra are currently operated by multiple agencies, including the Public Health Department, MSRDC, and NHAI. Minister Abitkar stated that integrating these services under one network would ensure better coordination and faster emergency response, allowing patients to receive medical aid within the “golden hour.”

New Fleet of 108 Ambulances

Minister Abitkar also informed that a fleet of new, state-of-the-art 108 ambulances will soon be added to the health service network. He instructed that all these ambulances be deployed on time and strategically stationed according to regional needs to ensure prompt emergency response.

Existing Services and Integration

In addition to the upcoming 108 ambulances, services under helpline numbers 102, 104, and 112 are already operational in the state. Ambulances provided by MSRDC and NHAI are deployed along highways and toll plazas. Integrating these different services, the Minister said, would strengthen Maharashtra’s emergency healthcare system.

Government Branding Directive

Minister Abitkar further directed that all ambulances operating under the 108 service must display “Government of Maharashtra” branding clearly, without any company names or logos. He emphasized that ambulance suppliers should promote the service as a government initiative and obtain official approval for any branding.

Goal of Unified Monitoring System

The proposed unified ambulance monitoring system aims to enhance response times, coordination, and overall efficiency in delivering critical medical services across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Law To Regulate Diagnostic Laboratories: Minister Prakash Abitkar
article-image

Officials Present at Meeting

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Health Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, Health Secretary Dr. Nipun Vinayak, Director of Health Services Dr. Kadambari Balkawade, Transport Commissioner, and representatives of ambulance service providers.

