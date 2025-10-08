 Virar Tragedy: Love Affair Behind Teen’s Suicide, Friend’s Death Still A Mystery
The incident occurred on Monday night, when both youths jumped from the 16th floor of an under-construction building in Bolinj, Virar. The duo, close friends from Achole, Nalasopara, were students at Rahul International College. Initially, their parents alleged murder, claiming the two were pushed off the building.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:21 PM IST
The Virar double suicide case involving two college friends has taken a new turn after police confirmed that one of them, Aditya Singh (21), died by suicide following a failed love affair. However, the reason behind his friend Shyam Ghorai’s (20) death remains unclear.

Aditya’s Suicide Note Found

Police later recovered a suicide note written by Aditya in a book at his residence. In it, he confessed to being heartbroken after a failed relationship, stating that the girl he loved was involved with someone else a factor that pushed him into depression and ultimately to take his life.

Why Did Shyam Die?

While Aditya’s motive is now clear, investigators are still uncertain about Shyam’s actions. DCP Suhas Bawche said there are two possible explanations either Shyam took his life in solidarity with his friend, or he accidentally fell while trying to stop Aditya.

Police have ruled out foul play, confirming that no third-party involvement was found during the investigation.

