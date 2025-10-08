Vasai-Virar Accident: Two Young Men Fall To Death From 18th Floor; Families Allege Foul Play

The two victims who dies in the incident |

In a suspicious incident, two young men died after falling from the 18th floor of an under-construction building in Bolinj, Virar West. The tragedy occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night, leaving locals and police puzzled. No suicide note was found at the scene, deepening the mystery.

Victims identified as college students

The deceased have been identified as Shan Ghorai (20) and Aditya Ramsingh (21), both final-year students at Rahul International College in Nalasopara's Achole area. The Arnala Coastal Police inspected the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

under-construction building in Bolinj, Virar West. |

Families suspect murder

While police initially registered the case as accidental death, the victims’ families allege foul play. Aditya’s father stated that his son and Shan had a dispute with a group of youths over a girl, which had flared up again on Monday night. According to him, a third person accompanied the boys, raising suspicions of murder.

Bodies moved for further post-mortem

Distrusting the local post-mortem process, the families had the bodies moved to JJ Hospital for further examination. They also asserted that neither Aditya nor Shan were involved in substance abuse, and accused the police of attempting to suppress the matter.

Investigation ongoing

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Patil of the Arnala Coastal Police Station confirmed that the cause of death is still under investigation.