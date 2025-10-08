 Vasai-Virar Accident: Two Young Men Fall To Death From 18th Floor; Families Allege Foul Play
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVasai-Virar Accident: Two Young Men Fall To Death From 18th Floor; Families Allege Foul Play

Vasai-Virar Accident: Two Young Men Fall To Death From 18th Floor; Families Allege Foul Play

While police initially registered the case as accidental death, the victims’ families allege foul play. Aditya’s father stated that his son and Shan had a dispute with a group of youths over a girl, which had flared up again on Monday night. According to him, a third person accompanied the boys, raising suspicions of murder.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 06:33 AM IST
article-image
The two victims who dies in the incident |

In a suspicious incident, two young men died after falling from the 18th floor of an under-construction building in Bolinj, Virar West. The tragedy occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night, leaving locals and police puzzled. No suicide note was found at the scene, deepening the mystery.

Victims identified as college students

The deceased have been identified as Shan Ghorai (20) and Aditya Ramsingh (21), both final-year students at Rahul International College in Nalasopara's Achole area. The Arnala Coastal Police inspected the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

under-construction building in Bolinj, Virar West.

under-construction building in Bolinj, Virar West. |

Families suspect murder

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Custodial Death Case: Special CBI Court Convicts 2 Policemen For Torturing Detainee, Sentences Them To 7 Years In Jail
Mumbai Custodial Death Case: Special CBI Court Convicts 2 Policemen For Torturing Detainee, Sentences Them To 7 Years In Jail
Bahar-e-Urdu Golden Jubilee: Maharashtra’s Three-Day Urdu Festival Opens To Enthusiastic Crowds In Mumbai; See Pics
Bahar-e-Urdu Golden Jubilee: Maharashtra’s Three-Day Urdu Festival Opens To Enthusiastic Crowds In Mumbai; See Pics
Mumbai Medical Miracle: 32-Year-Old Software Engineer Donates Stem Cells Twice, Giving Two Blood Cancer Patients A Second Chance At Life
Mumbai Medical Miracle: 32-Year-Old Software Engineer Donates Stem Cells Twice, Giving Two Blood Cancer Patients A Second Chance At Life
Mumbai Literature Festival 2025: 16th Edition To Bring Global Authors, Nobel Laureates And Icons To NCPA
Mumbai Literature Festival 2025: 16th Edition To Bring Global Authors, Nobel Laureates And Icons To NCPA

While police initially registered the case as accidental death, the victims’ families allege foul play. Aditya’s father stated that his son and Shan had a dispute with a group of youths over a girl, which had flared up again on Monday night. According to him, a third person accompanied the boys, raising suspicions of murder.

Read Also
'Navi Mumbai Airport To Propel Pune's IT, Automobile, Agro-Processing Sectors': Union Minister...
article-image

Bodies moved for further post-mortem

Distrusting the local post-mortem process, the families had the bodies moved to JJ Hospital for further examination. They also asserted that neither Aditya nor Shan were involved in substance abuse, and accused the police of attempting to suppress the matter.

Investigation ongoing
Senior Police Inspector Vijay Patil of the Arnala Coastal Police Station confirmed that the cause of death is still under investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bahar-e-Urdu Golden Jubilee: Maharashtra’s Three-Day Urdu Festival Opens To Enthusiastic Crowds In...

Bahar-e-Urdu Golden Jubilee: Maharashtra’s Three-Day Urdu Festival Opens To Enthusiastic Crowds In...

Mumbai Medical Miracle: 32-Year-Old Software Engineer Donates Stem Cells Twice, Giving Two Blood...

Mumbai Medical Miracle: 32-Year-Old Software Engineer Donates Stem Cells Twice, Giving Two Blood...

Mumbai Literature Festival 2025: 16th Edition To Bring Global Authors, Nobel Laureates And Icons To...

Mumbai Literature Festival 2025: 16th Edition To Bring Global Authors, Nobel Laureates And Icons To...

Vasai-Virar Accident: Two Young Men Fall To Death From 18th Floor; Families Allege Foul Play

Vasai-Virar Accident: Two Young Men Fall To Death From 18th Floor; Families Allege Foul Play

Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration: Here's How To Reach NMIA From Mumbai, Thane, Raigad...

Navi Mumbai International Airport Inauguration: Here's How To Reach NMIA From Mumbai, Thane, Raigad...