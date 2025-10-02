 Maharashtra Govt To Introduce Law To Regulate Diagnostic Laboratories: Minister Prakash Abitkar
State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announced that the government will introduce a new law in the upcoming winter legislative session to regulate diagnostic laboratories. The legislation aims to establish clear standards for labs, ensure proper monitoring, and empower authorities to take strict action against those that fail to comply.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Minister Prakash Abitkar | X - @abitkar_prakash

Addressing Inconsistent Test Results

The Health Minister stated that often the same sample, when tested at different labs, yields different results, leading to incorrect diagnoses and wrong treatments for patients.

To address this serious issue, the government, under the new law, will ensure that every lab has qualified staff and standardised machinery. A monitoring authority will also be set up, and in cases of discrepancies or negligence in test results, strict action will be taken.

Regulatory Gap in Maharashtra

Currently, Maharashtra does not have any law to regulate the functioning of the millions of diagnostic laboratories operating across the state. There are no rules regarding the permissions labs must obtain, the qualifications of specialists, whose signatures are required on reports, staffing standards, or the machinery that must be installed.

Concerns Over Patient Safety

The absence of such regulations has made it difficult for authorities to take action against labs operating without proper oversight. Many laboratories continue to function unchecked, raising concerns about the accuracy and reliability of diagnostic tests, which could directly affect patient safety.

Benefits of the New Law

Abitkar emphasized that the new law will help streamline diagnostic services and ensure patients receive reliable and safe medical testing. Healthcare experts have welcomed the move, stating that uniform standards for laboratories are essential to maintain public trust in medical diagnostics and protect patients.

Strengthening Healthcare Oversight

With this legislation, Maharashtra aims to bridge a long-standing regulatory gap and strengthen its healthcare monitoring mechanisms, ensuring accountability and patient safety across the state.

