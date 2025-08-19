Mumbai Rains: Water Stock In City's 7 Lakes Rises Above 92% Capacity Amid Heavy Showers, Vehar and Tulsi Overflow

Mumbai Lakes | Shefali Parab Pandit

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water stock saw a surge following incessant rainfall over the past week, with several of the city’s lakes nearing full capacity. According to data released by the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department at the BMC’s Master Control Centre in Bhandup on Tuesday morning (August 19), the combined water stock in all seven lakes supplying the city has touched over 13.37 lakh million litres (ML), amounting to nearly 92.42 per cent of the total required supply.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/QuiNKFtIcf — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 19, 2025

Tulsi & Vehar Lakes Overflowing

Of the seven lakes, two Tulsi and Vehar have already started overflowing. Tulsi began overflowing on August 16, while Vehar followed suit on August 18. The Modak Sagar dam has also been overflowing since August 9, while Tansa started overflowing from August 13. Bhatsa dam, which provides the largest share of Mumbai’s water, had all its gates closed on August 2 but continues to record high inflows.

As of Tuesday, Upper Vaitarna recorded water levels at 602.66 metres, with 88 per cent useful content available. Middle Vaitarna stood at 283.61 metres, holding 95 per cent useful content, while Modak Sagar recorded 161.83 metres, with storage at 91.7 per cent. Tansa lake also remains nearly full at 95.9 per cent.

Among the largest contributors, Bhatsa lake, with a storage capacity of over 7.17 lakh ML, is filled up to 91.8 per cent. Tulsi and Vihar, though smaller in size, are at 100 per cent capacity and overflowing, contributing to the steady water stock for the city.

Rainfall figures over the past 24 hours show heavy showers in the catchment areas, with Modak Sagar receiving 129 mm, Middle Vaitarna 100 mm, and Upper Vaitarna 94 mm. Bhatsa recorded 70 mm, while Tulsi and Vihar received 26 mm and 25 mm respectively. Cumulative rainfall so far in the season has crossed 2,300 mm in Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna, and over 3,100 mm in Tulsi.

The BMC report states that as of Tuesday, the city’s overall water stock stood at 13.37 lakh ML out of the required 14.47 lakh ML. Officials have confirmed that with continued rainfall in the catchment areas, Mumbai’s water security for the year looks comfortable. Meanwhile, the Bhandup complex itself recorded 217 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, taking the seasonal tally to nearly 1,989 mm.