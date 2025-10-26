'Accused Used Forged Citibank Letter To Dupe Retired LT General Of ₹2.25 Crore': Vashi Police

The accused in police custody |

Navi Mumbai, October 25: A 42-year-old man, Arpit Gulabchand Khattod, has been arrested from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly cheating a retired Lieutenant General from Delhi of ₹2.25 crore by using a forged Citibank Singapore credit letter and promising lucrative international investments.

Fraud Exposed After Citibank Confirmation

According to Vashi Police, Khattod had offered to arrange a Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) required for global business transactions. Trusting the offer, retired Lt. Gen. Dr. Surjit Singh Sethi transferred ₹2.25 crore to Khattod, who later sent him a fake credit letter purportedly issued by Citibank Singapore.

The fraud came to light when Citibank confirmed the document was forged.

Police Track Down Accused to Kanpur

Following Sethi’s complaint, a case of cheating was registered at Vashi Police Station. Under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar and Inspector (Crime) Jahangir Mulani, a team led by PSI Babasaheb Sangle traced the accused to the Gwaltolee area of Kanpur using technical surveillance.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC To Install Fire Safety Balls At Cooper Hospital For Enhanced Fire Protection

A police team then coordinated with Kanpur Police and conducted a late-night operation at Niharika Society on Khalasi Road, where Khattod was detained. He was later brought to Navi Mumbai on transit remand obtained from a Kanpur court.

Investigation Expands to Financial Links

“The accused had used sophisticated means and forged international banking documents to dupe the complainant. Further investigation is underway to identify his associates, trace financial transactions, and verify linked bank accounts,”said Inspector Jahangir Mulani, Vashi Police Station.