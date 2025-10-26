Frustrated Villagers Protest Against Potholes, Traffic Jams On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Seek 'Permission To End Life' From PM | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a heartbreaking protest, villagers from Saaunavghar near Mumbai have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to end their lives. Frustrated by constant traffic jams and severe road conditions on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway, the residents say their daily existence has become “unbearable.”

Construction Work and Potholes Cripple Daily Life

The protest stems from the ongoing construction on the Ghodbunder–Gaimukh ghat section and the poor condition of the Virar–Ahmedabad Highway, riddled with potholes.

Frequent traffic snarls, occurring almost every day, have disrupted normal life — children are unable to reach school, and adults struggle to commute to work.

Women and elderly residents have been particularly affected, often stuck for hours in traffic without access to basic amenities or medical help.

‘Bhoomi Putra’ Organization Leads the Protest

The agitation is being led by the local group ‘Bhoomi Putra’, which spearheaded a mass letter campaign to the Prime Minister.

More than 1,000 letters — many written by women and children were sent to Delhi, detailing the community’s distress.

Villagers reported that school buses remain stuck for up to six hours in traffic, and ambulances frequently fail to reach patients on time, leading to avoidable deaths.

Administration Accused of Ignoring Pleas

Despite living close to urban hubs such as Vasai and Mira Road, villagers claim their repeated appeals have fallen on deaf ears.

Many families have already abandoned their homes after years of official apathy.

Residents expressed deep disillusionment with their elected representatives, saying they have “no faith left” that the administration will act to resolve their grievances.

Desperation Turns Into a Dire Plea

The act of writing to the Prime Minister for permission to die underscores the depth of their despair.

After years of petitions, protests, and unfulfilled promises, villagers say this drastic step was their last resort to draw national attention to the traffic chaos and crumbling road infrastructure that have paralyzed their lives.