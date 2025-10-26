 Mumbai Crime: 33-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹3 Lakh In Fake Dollar Exchange Scam
A 33-year-old Mumbai resident was allegedly cheated of Rs 3 lakh by three fraudsters who promised discounted US dollars. The scammers collected the money in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli area between October 18-20 but failed to deliver the currency. Following the victim's complaint, Rabale police registered an FIR and began investigating the case.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: 33-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹3 Lakh In Fake Dollar Exchange Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A Mumbai resident has allegedly been cheated of Rs 3 lakh by three persons under the pretext of exchanging discounted US dollars, Navi Mumbai police said on Sunday.

The fraudsters contacted the 33-year-old victim, a resident of Kandivali in Mumbai, from different mobile numbers between October 18 and 20 and offered him USD at cheaper rates, an official from Rabale police station said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

