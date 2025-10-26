Mumbai News: Panchayat Locks Residents Inside Flats Over Drainage Dispute In Dahanu, Outrage In Village

Panchayat Locks Residents Inside Flats Over Drainage Dispute In Dahanu | FPJ Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a shocking incident, residents of a building in Dahanu taluka were allegedly locked inside their own flats by members of the Kasa Gram Panchayat during a dispute over a drainage line. The dramatic episode has triggered public anger and demands for action against the erring officials.

The incident took place at Kamal Gopal Plaza in Kasa, where the deputy sarpanch and a few panchayat members allegedly sealed and padlocked around six flats and four commercial units from the outside, trapping women and young children inside for nearly five hours.

According to locals, the panchayat had earlier issued a notice to the building, alleging that sewage water from the premises was flowing onto the road and posing a health risk near a children’s hospital in the area. However, instead of following legal procedures, the panchayat committee allegedly resorted to forceful action.

“This is an illegal and high-handed move by the Kasa Gram Panchayat. Locking residents inside their homes is a violation of fundamental rights,” said Gram Sevak J.R. Dighe, who confirmed that he had opposed the decision. “On October 20, when I went to the site along with the deputy sarpanch and members, they went ahead and sealed the flats despite my objection,” he added. The locks were reportedly opened only after the matter reached the police.

Angry residents and shop owners have filed a joint complaint at the Dahanu Police Station, alleging wrongful confinement and abuse of power.

“My shop was sealed when I wasn’t even present. No notice, no hearing—this is harassment. A criminal case must be filed against those responsible,” said one of the complainants.

Locals accused the authorities of misusing their power and acting out of personal vendetta rather than public welfare. Tension prevailed in the village as citizens demanded a high-level inquiry by the district administration.

District authorities have yet to comment on the matter. Residents say they will escalate the issue to senior officials if action is not taken soon.