 Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow To Host 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference In January 2026
Mahana said the programme will highlight Uttar Pradesh’s progress and development. The detailed schedule will be finalized after the arrival of the Lok Sabha Secretariat team.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 06:31 AM IST
Lucknow will host the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference on January 20–21, 2026. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana announced on Monday that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has given his consent for the event. The two-day conference will bring together Speakers of all state assemblies along with the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

As part of the itinerary, delegates will also be taken to Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and Kushinagar. Each year, the conference is held with a theme, and Speakers present their views accordingly. The Lok Sabha Speaker has also entrusted state assemblies with the responsibility of legislator training.

The Speaker further noted that in the recent monsoon session, a “Vision Document” was debated for two consecutive days, strengthening democratic practices.

A total of 193 members participated in the discussion, including 105 from the BJP, 7 from Apna Dal, 2 from RLD, 2 from SBSP, 4 from NISHAD Party, 65 from SP, 2 from Congress, 1 from BSP, and 2 from Jansatta Dal. Three independent members also contributed.

Additionally, 31 ministers took part in the deliberations, along with 24 women legislators—18 from the ruling bloc and 6 from the opposition. Mahana said such wide participation reflects the inclusive nature of the House and reinforces the state’s parliamentary traditions.

