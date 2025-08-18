Uttar Pradesh News: Escorts Kubota To Set Up ₹4,500 Crore Tractor Manufacturing Plant On Yamuna Expressway, To Create 4,000 Jobs

Escorts Kubota to invest ₹4,500 crore in Yamuna Expressway tractor plant, creating 4,000 jobs | File Photo

Greater Noida/Lucknow, August 18: Investor-friendly policies of the Yogi Adityanath government continue to attract big-ticket investments. On Monday, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) allotted 190 acres in Sector-10 of the Yamuna Expressway to Escorts Kubota Limited for setting up a state-of-the-art tractor manufacturing unit.

Formed in 2019 as a partnership between India’s Escorts and Japan’s Kubota, the company is now launching a greenfield project to produce tractors, engines, farm machinery, and construction equipment, positioning India as a global manufacturing hub.

The company had signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government on August 17, 2024 for a 200-acre tractor manufacturing facility. Under the project, Escorts Kubota will invest Rs 4,500 crore and create employment for 4,000 people in a phased manner.

In the first phase, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, the company will develop a tractor plant, a commercial equipment plant, and allied facilities. The second phase will be scaled up depending on market demand and the capacity utilization of the first phase.

Through this plant, Escorts Kubota will not only cater to domestic needs but also serve global markets. Additionally, the company plans to establish shared services for Kubota’s global research and development (R&D) operations from India.