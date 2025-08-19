Mumbai Crime: Police Record-Holder Arrested For Iron Rod Attack On 23-Year-Old Woman In Chembur

Mumbai Crime Branch arrests repeat offender Sumit ‘Pintya’ Sorte in Navi Mumbai for iron rod attack on a 23-year-old woman | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Crime Branch has arrested a police record-holder and banished criminal, Sumit alias Pintya Sangharakshak Sortey, 32, for a iron rod attack on a 23-year-old woman returning home from her friend's place. The arrest was made at the Kamgar bus stop in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The woman, who was severely injured in the attack, is currently receiving treatment at Sion Hospital.

Crime Branch Traces Accused to Navi Mumbai

According to the police, the incident occurred at 1 am on August 16, in front of the Bhairav Jewellers shop on K.N. Gaikwad Marg, Siddharth Colony, Chembur. Sorte, who was banished from the city for two years, illegally entered Mumbai and fled after the iron rod attack on the woman.

The Crime Branch's Unit 6 team, recognizing the seriousness of the crime, began a search for Sorte. They used technical surveillance to trace the accused to Navi Mumbai. While Sorte was at the Kamgar bus stop in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, the Crime Branch apprehended and arrested him. The Crime Branch stated that the accused has been handed over to the Chembur Police Station for further proceedings.

The 23-year-old victim, a working professional residing in the Laldongar area, was returning to her home from a friend's house when Sorte stopped her on the street. He allegedly argued with her before fatally attacking her head with an iron rod and escaping.

Repeat Criminal with Long Police Record

The Chembur police admitted the injured woman to Sion Hospital for treatment. The police have filed a case against the accused, Sorte, under Sections 109 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, along with Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Sorte, who lives in Siddharth Colony, is a repeat offender on police records with over 11 serious crimes registered against him at Chembur, Chunabhatti, and Nehru Nagar police stations.