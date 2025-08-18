 Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman Prisoner Who Escaped From J J Hospital Custody Arrested In Ghansoli
The accused, identified as Rubina Irshad Shaikh, was lodged in Byculla District Jail in connection with a case registered at Vashi police station under sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Passport Act and the Foreigner Act.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
Mumbai Police arrest Rubina Irshad Shaikh, Bangladeshi undertrial woman who escaped JJ Hospital custody | File Photo

Mumbai: The Sir J J Marg Police have arrested a 21-year-old Bangladeshi undertrial woman prisoner who had escaped from police custody at JJ Hospital on August 14.

Background Of The Case

Police Trace Movements via CCTV

Police Official Said, CCTV footage helped police trace the movements of the Bangladeshi undertrial woman who had escaped from JJ Hospital. According to investigators, after fleeing the hospital, the accused went to Sandhurst Road station and boarded a train to Belapur.

She later alighted at Chunabhatti station, but soon re-boarded the same train, this time in a first-class compartment. However, police lost track of the station where she eventually got off.

Four-Day Manhunt Ends in Ghansoli

Following sustained efforts, with two police teams deployed in Navi Mumbai, officers finally tracked her down and arrested her from Ghansoli.

On the morning of August 14, Rubina, who had been brought to JJ Hospital for medical treatment, managed to escape around 11 am by pushing a woman constable escorting her and slipping away in the hospital crowd. Following a complaint filed by the escort party, Sir JJ Marg police registered FIR under section 262 of BNS and launched a manhunt.

Custody Lapse Highlighted

During investigation, PSI Prashant Nerkar and his detection team of JJ Marg police went undercover and kept surveillance at multiple suspected hideouts and workplaces linked to Rubina.

After three days of continuous monitoring and gathering intelligence through informers and technical sources, the team finally traced her movements. On August 18, the police laid a trap and arrested her from Navghar Ali Road, Talvali, Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

The detection team included PSI Prashant Nerkar, HC Niyajuddin Tadvi, HC Sachin Patil, PC Mandar Ghadge, PC Pravin Shevare, PC Deepak Davare, PC Bramhdev Kolpuse, and women constables Lahane and Gofne. Police said her escape highlighted a serious lapse in custody but swift detection efforts ensured she was nabbed within four days.

