Mumbai News: SHRC Slams Nagpada Police Over Failure To Register Cyber Fraud FIR; Orders Explanation From Senior PI And DCP

Mumbai: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has pulled up the Nagpada Police for failing to register an FIR in a cyber fraud case filed more than a year ago, terming it a “prima facie case of intentional non-registration of offence.”

Complaint Details

The complaint, filed by Md. Uzair Md. Akbar, alleged that despite a written complaint dated March 13, 2024, regarding cyber fraud, Nagpada Police failed to register an FIR. The complainant claims he even escalated the matter to higher police authorities and the National Cyber Crime Unit, but no action has been taken to date.

Police Report Found Inadequate

The Commission noted that the police report does not address the core issue — why the FIR was not registered. Instead, it merely mentions that the police sought transaction details from the bank and that the complainant was receiving calls from alleged HDFC Bank numbers.

Commission Terms Lapse as Serious:

Terming it a serious lapse, the Commission observed: “Prima facie, it is a case of intentional non-registration of offence. The Commission may recommend compensation to the complainant.”

Orders and Directions Issued by SHRC

The Commission in its orders held that the Senior PI Pradip Kale is to be added as Respondent in the matter. “Summons to be issued to him to explain why the FIR was not registered, and why action should not be taken for violating CrPC procedures and Supreme Court guidelines on mandatory FIR registration. DCP Zone 3 is directed to file an affidavit explaining why no FIR was registered, and under what legal provision bank transaction details were sought without FIR. PSI present is instructed to immediately serve today’s order to Senior PI Pradip Kale and DCP Zone 3,” the commission held.

