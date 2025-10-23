Mumbai News: Community Groups Celebrate Diwali With Underprivileged Children Through Fun & Learning

Community Groups Celebrate Diwali With Underprivileged Children Through Fun & Learning |

Mumbai: Community and charity groups organised activities across the city to spread Diwali cheer among underprivileged children. Volunteers from Ismaili CIVIC celebrated the festival of light with 130 underprivileged children from Shaila Balwadi, managed by the Shaila Welfare Trust. The young volunteers from the Shia Ismaili community, also known as Against Khanis, joined the children, aged 3 to 5, to engage them in interactive games, art and craft sessions, songs, and Diwali story-telling, introducing simple ideas to enable care for the environment, sustainability, and wise usage of resources.

Each child received a recycled compass box crafted by Project Mumbai using plastic waste collected and donated by community members. Filled with stationery and art materials, these boxes were symbols of creativity, sustainability, and mindful use of resources. Parents appreciated the initiative. Bilkis Merchant, trustee of Shaila Welfare Trust, said that the volunteers brought the true spirit of Diwali into the hearts of the children. Mumtaz Amlani, volunteer and member of the Aga Khan Council for South Mumbai, stated, “Seeing their joy was the brightest light of Diwali”.

The event was part of the activities of Ismaili CIVIC, a global movement of 2,50,000 volunteers from the Shia Ismaili Muslim community in 40 countries. Their service extends beyond faith, culture, and geography, and includes tree plantation, clean-up drives, health, education, and social welfare projects - all guided by the vision of Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, who succeeded his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, in February 2025, said Ismaili Civic. The community's Aga Khan Development Network is one of the largest private development agencies in the world

Meanwhile, underprivileged children from the city's slums received free school bags from film producer and social worker Smita Thackeray, founder and president of Mukkti Foundation. Thackeray, who recently launched the Mukkti Cultural Hub in schools, an initiative aimed at teaching dance, drama, and acting to children living in slums, interacted with the children during the event, gifting them school bags and motivating them to pursue education sincerely.

“I have immense love for children. I always try to do something meaningful for them. I often visit schools and slum areas to spend time with them. Seeing their smiling faces gives me happiness, and showing them love encourages them and builds their confidence. Many of them even danced with me. Apart from regular schooling, I want them to learn dance, drama, singing, and acting - because every child has a unique talent. They just need guidance and support to shine and reach their goals,” Smita said.

She further added, “Even if someone is born poor, they should not remain poor forever. I always tell the children that if they work hard with determination and focus on their goals, success will surely follow.”

Thackeray said that Balasaheb Thackeray, the late founder of Shiv Sena and her father-in-law, encouraged her to start Mukkti Foundation. "I have been running it for around 27–28 years with the belief that we must give back to society. Contributing to the welfare of others gives me true happiness. Although I belong to a political family, I have chosen to dedicate myself to social work instead of politics.”

Through the foundation’s campaign 'Aao Bhook Mitayein', Thackeray distributes food to the needy. “When you feed the hungry, you receive heartfelt blessings. That’s why I started this campaign, and I have been blessed abundantly by people’s love and goodwill. Their blessings have helped me reach where I am today, and I intend to continue doing much more for society,” added Thackeray, who is currently planning “Haseena Maan Jayegi 2”, for which the script has already been finalised.

Another charity group, Sewaconnect, inaugurated Kalavishkar, a creative art initiative by Jeevan Samvardhan Foundation, Thane Gurukul. The event began with a prayer by the kids, followed by an interactive talk by Dr Khushbu Taori on celebrating Diwali in traditional ways, understanding the meaning of each festive day, and how simple actions can protect our environment. As a warm Diwali gesture, new clothes were gifted to the children on behalf of Sewaconnect. Jeevan Samvardhan works with homeless and vulnerable children in Thane, Badlapur, Khardi, and Titwala.

