Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Pushes Plan To Make Yavatmal A Model Hub For Freshwater Fisheries

Maharashtra’s Minister for Fisheries and Ports, Nitesh Rane, has directed officials to develop a comprehensive plan to establish Yavatmal district as a model for freshwater fisheries production. The announcement was made during a meeting held at the state secretariat to discuss the development of infrastructure for fish conservation and fisheries in the district.

Integrated Fisheries Development

Speaking at the meeting, attended by former MLA Madan Yerawar, Fisheries Commissioner Kishor Tawade, and other officials, Minister Rane emphasized the integration of various fisheries department schemes to create a replicable model for Yavatmal. He instructed authorities to expedite the issuance of necessary permits for fisheries development and ensure that fishermen face no obstacles in their operations.

Yavatmal as a Blueprint

“Yavatmal district will serve as a blueprint for freshwater fisheries, with a plan that can be implemented across the state,” Rane said, underscoring the importance of supporting local fishermen and boosting the fisheries sector.

Implementation Details Awaited

The initiative aims to enhance economic opportunities for fishing communities while promoting sustainable aquaculture practices.The minister’s directive aligns with broader efforts to strengthen the fisheries industry in Maharashtra, leveraging modern techniques and infrastructure to increase productivity and livelihoods. Further details on the plan’s implementation are expected soon.