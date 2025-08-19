Maharashtra On Red Alert: Torrential Rains Claim Lives, Disrupt Daily Life Across State |

Torrential rains continue to lash Maharashtra, creating flood-like conditions in Mumbai, Konkan, Vidarbha, and Marathwada. Heavy downpours have also disrupted normal life in Navi Mumbai and Thane. In Marathwada alone, six people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents three in Nanded, two in Beed, and one in Hingoli.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and the ghat areas of Nashik for Monday and Tuesday. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts remain under an orange alert.

Situation in Marathwada

Nanded district witnessed cloudburst-like rainfall in Mukhed taluka on Monday morning, submerging several villages and leaving many stranded. While SDRF teams managed to rescue several people, reports indicate that four to five individuals were swept away. A total of 57 revenue circles in Marathwada have recorded excess rainfall.

Chief Minister’s Review

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a review meeting at the State Disaster Management Cell in Mantralaya to assess the situation across the state. He directed all district administrations to remain on high alert and issued orders for immediate relief measures.

According to the CM’s office, red alerts have been extended to Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, and Kolhapur Ghat regions for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli are under orange alert.

The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall between August 17 and 21 in several parts of the state, particularly Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Hingoli.

High Sea Warning

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a high wave warning for Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, and Ratnagiri districts on August 18, and for Palghar, Raigad, and Sindhudurg on August 19. Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions and wind speeds likely reaching 50–60 km/h.

Casualties and Damage

Over the past two days, seven people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra. Several rivers in Konkan have crossed danger levels, while Jalgaon has reported major losses. In Vidarbha, preliminary estimates suggest that nearly 2 lakh hectares of farmland have been damaged. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division alone, nearly 800 villages have been affected.

Mumbai Situation

Mumbai recorded 170 mm of rainfall in just eight hours on Monday, causing waterlogging in multiple areas and disrupting road traffic. However, train and metro services continue to function normally. Authorities have warned that the next 10 to 12 hours are extremely crucial for the city. The Chief Minister has authorized local administrations and municipal corporations to declare school holidays if necessary.

Relief and Rescue Efforts

The CM has urged citizens to take weather alerts seriously, maintain safety, and avoid unnecessary travel. He emphasized that immediate relief funds and authority have been delegated to local administrations to avoid delays. Orders have been issued to ensure proper surveys of damaged houses, timely provision of food, clean drinking water, and bedding in relief camps.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil also directed district collectors to promptly assess crop losses, particularly damage to farmlands and fruit orchards, and submit detailed reports to the government. “The state government stands firmly with affected citizens, and immediate aid will be provided,” he assured.

With the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall for the next few days, the state remains on high alert. Authorities have also instructed police and disaster response teams to remain vigilant at tourist spots and landslide-prone areas. The situation continues to be closely monitored.