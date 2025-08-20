 Mumbai: Simone Tata, Stepmother Of Ratan Tata And Former Tata Group Director, In Critical Condition At Breach Candy Hospital ICU
Mumbai: Simone Tata, Stepmother Of Ratan Tata And Former Tata Group Director, In Critical Condition At Breach Candy Hospital ICU

Hospital sources confirmed that she has been admitted to the ICU on the fourth floor. She was flown to Mumbai on Tuesday after receiving initial treatment at King’s Hospital in Dubai.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:58 AM IST
Simone Tata | PTI Image

Mumbai: Simone Tata, the 95-year-old mother of Noel Tata and stepmother of the late Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following a severe illness.

Hospital sources confirmed that she has been admitted to the ICU on the fourth floor. She was flown to Mumbai on Tuesday after receiving initial treatment at King’s Hospital in Dubai. According to people familiar with her condition, she is suffering from a buildup of fluid in her lungs but is currently stable.

Simone Tata has a distinguished legacy as a business leader, credited with building Lakmé into one of India’s most iconic beauty brands before its eventual sale to Hindustan Unilever in the 1990s.

