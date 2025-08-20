Mumbai Port Authority To Earn ₹13,279 Crore By Leasing 28 Land Parcels In City And Raigad | Wikipedia

The Mumbai Port Authority is set to earn nearly Rs13,279.65 crore by leasing out 28 land parcels across the city and adjoining Raigad district. The authority has issued expression of interest through an e-tender-cum-auction system, with allotment based on the highest premium quoted by bidders.

Diverse Assets Across Prime Locations

According to official estimates, the upfront lease rent has been calculated for a maximum period of 30 years across these properties, which include prime commercial plots, godowns, office spaces, residential buildings, and industrial zones.

Sassoon Dock Plots Lead Earnings

Key assets on offer include the Parichay Building plot at P D’Mello Road, the Railway Manager’s building at Ballard Estate, multiple godowns and sheds at Sassoon Dock, commercial estates in Colaba, as well as a large 19,384 sq mt green zone plot at Thal Knob in Alibag.

Smaller Assets Add to Revenue Pool

The highest single earning is expected from the Sassoon Dock RR 1455 plot, with an upfront lease value of Rs110.96 crore, while several smaller godowns in the same cluster carry upfront lease rents ranging between Rs4.67 crore and Rs29.91 crore.

Lease Terms and Flexibility

Officials said the land use varies from commercial, industrial and port-led activities, with lease periods extending up to 30 years. Some spaces, such as offices at Indira Dock, are being offered on shorter annual licence terms.

Strategic Monetisation of Assets

The lease strategy is part of the port authority’s broader plan to monetise real estate assets and strengthen finances while contributing to urban development in Mumbai.

Connectivity as a Major Draw

With connectivity to the Eastern Freeway, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), airports and major ports, officials believe the sites are well placed to attract long-term investors.

Scope for Multiple Sectors

The plots will be leased out for industrial, commercial, logistics, warehousing, hospitality, institutional and recreational purposes through an e-tender-cum-auction system, with allotment based on the highest premium quoted by bidders.