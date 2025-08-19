 Mumbai News: Byculla’s Antonio De Souza High School Marks 200 Years With Bicentennial Celebrations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Byculla’s Antonio De Souza High School Marks 200 Years With Bicentennial Celebrations

Mumbai News: Byculla’s Antonio De Souza High School Marks 200 Years With Bicentennial Celebrations

The school, attached to Our Lady of Glory Church, popularly called Gloria Church, was established in 1825 as St John's High School. It was later renamed after one of its founders, Antonio N D'Souza, who bequeathed his estate to expand the institution.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Antonio De Souza High School, Byculla — one of Mumbai’s oldest educational institutions, now celebrating 200 years of legacy | File Photo

Mumbai: One of Mumbai's oldest educational institutions, the Antonio De Souza High School at Byculla, is celebrating its bicentenary this year.

The school, attached to Our Lady of Glory Church, popularly called Gloria Church, was established in 1825 as St John's High School. It was later renamed after one of its founders, Antonio N D'Souza, who bequeathed his estate to expand the institution.

School principal, Father Sachin Lopez, said that he met former students on Monday to discuss plans for the bicentennial celebrations. "I have also had meetings with the teachers and we are trying to contact the alumni through social media," said Lopez.

Antonio De Souza High School, Byculla — one of Mumbai’s oldest educational institutions, now celebrating 200 years of legacy

Antonio De Souza High School, Byculla — one of Mumbai’s oldest educational institutions, now celebrating 200 years of legacy | File Photo

Very little history of the school is currently available in public domain, except the name of the founders and the year of its establishment. Lopez said that they will look into the archives of the Archdiocese of Bombay to write down the story of how the school evolved into an institution that currently has nearly 3000 students on its rolls..

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe

"Antonio De Souza was a merchant. The school started as a co-educational institution, but was converted into a boys school because many girls schools, such as Gloria Convent and St Agnes', came up in the vicinity," Lopez added.

Former students fondly call their school, ANZA, after the names of the founder and co-founder, John Braz Fernandes. Advocate Cyril Dara, who completed his schooling at the institution in 1987, remembered Father Dennis Pereira, the principal of the primary section, exempting him from school fees when his dad passed away.

"Father Pereira's favour in my life is unforgettable. He died at the age of 90 last year, but i met him at clergy home in 2020 and also attended his funeral in 2024. His favours have kept my sentiments with the school," said Dara.

Another ex-student who no longer lives in the locality, said, "It is an emotional moment for everybody."

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Rain: BMC Declares Holiday For Schools, Govt Offices; Work From Home Advised Due To Heavy...
article-image

Former students are meeting on August 22 to plan a fitting celebration for a revered institution that educated generations of students from diverse religious backgrounds. There are plans for a celebration after December 10 when the school will hold its annual day for current students. Thanksgiving prayers have been planned at Gloria Church in December.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over...

Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over...