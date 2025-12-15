Mumbai: Animal Lovers In Ghatkopar Protest Forced Dog Relocation, Plan To Form Political Party To Defend Strays

Animal lovers who gathered in Ghatkopar East on Sunday evening to protest against plans to shift community dogs from the street, said that they will form their own political party to ensure that animal are protected from forced relocation. |

Mumbai: Animal lovers who gathered in Ghatkopar East on Sunday evening to protest against plans to shift community dogs from the street, said that they will form their own political party to ensure that animal are protected from forced relocation.

The protestors, who were dressed in black clothing, carried banners that said 'Save Indian Dogs', 'Save the stray dogs', and 'stop relocation'.

Call to Enter Politics for Animal Protection

The protest was organised by the PAL Welfare Foundation. Roshan Pathak of PAL said that animal lovers want peaceful coexistence of humans with other creatures. “Animal cruelty and harassment of animal lovers have been going on for a long time, and every time we ask for assistance from political parties or the government, no assistance is provided because these parties and government officials are only interested in maintaining their assembly seats and power,” said Pathak who said that people who believe in the rights of animals should contest in the elections.

#NoDogsNoVote Campaign Gains Momentum

Meanwhile, the #NoDogsNoVote campaign to defend India's vilified stray dogs and besieged wildlife, forests, and environment from the establishment and their oligarchs, has garnered over 32,000. The signatories said they boycott voting if arbitrary and cruel schemes to remove stray animals from public places are withdrawn by the government.

