Mumbai Rain: BMC Declares Holiday For Schools, Govt Offices; Work From Home Advised Due To Heavy Rain

Mumbai Rain: Following continuous rains and a 'red alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that Tuesday would be a holiday for all schools and colleges, government, semi-government, private, and municipal in Mumbai and suburbs. All BMC offices have also been closed except for essential services, which will be working as usual.

While the city is reeling under persistent rain, the BMC has appealed to private organisations to implement work-from-home arrangements and requested citizens to refrain from non-essential movement for their safety as well as to enable better handling of the situation.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Urges Caution Amid Heavy Rains

Amid the ongoing extreme weather conditions, the Mumbai Police Commissioner issued a public advisory on social media platform X. He urged residents to step out only if absolutely necessary and to avoid coastal areas during high tide. Emphasising public safety, he reassured citizens that the police are on standby to assist in any emergency and also appealed to private offices to allow employees to work from home.

Heavy Overnight Rain Batters Mumbai; Vikhroli Records Highest Downpour

Mumbai witnessed intense overnight rainfall between 8:30 PM on Monday and 5:30 AM Tuesday, with several areas crossing the 170 mm mark. Vikhroli recorded the highest at 194.5 mm, closely followed by Santacruz (185 mm) and Juhu (173.5 mm). Other affected areas included Byculla (167 mm), Bandra (157 mm), Colaba (79.8 mm), and Mahalaxmi (71.9 mm), highlighting the widespread impact of the downpour across the city.

