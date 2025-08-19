 Mumbai Rain: BMC Declares Holiday For Schools, Govt Offices; Work From Home Advised Due To Heavy Rain
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai Rain: BMC Declares Holiday For Schools, Govt Offices; Work From Home Advised Due To Heavy Rain

Mumbai Rain: BMC Declares Holiday For Schools, Govt Offices; Work From Home Advised Due To Heavy Rain

Mumbai is under a red alert as the IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall. The BMC has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and most offices on Tuesday. Citizens are urged to stay indoors and work from home to ensure safety during the downpour.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Vehicles wade through waterlogged streets in Mumbai as heavy rains lash the city, prompting widespread shutdowns. | File Image

Mumbai Rain: Following continuous rains and a 'red alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that Tuesday would be a holiday for all schools and colleges, government, semi-government, private, and municipal in Mumbai and suburbs. All BMC offices have also been closed except for essential services, which will be working as usual.

While the city is reeling under persistent rain, the BMC has appealed to private organisations to implement work-from-home arrangements and requested citizens to refrain from non-essential movement for their safety as well as to enable better handling of the situation.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Police Commissioner Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors As Heavy Showers Wreak Havoc Across...
article-image

Mumbai Police Commissioner Urges Caution Amid Heavy Rains

Amid the ongoing extreme weather conditions, the Mumbai Police Commissioner issued a public advisory on social media platform X. He urged residents to step out only if absolutely necessary and to avoid coastal areas during high tide. Emphasising public safety, he reassured citizens that the police are on standby to assist in any emergency and also appealed to private offices to allow employees to work from home.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

Heavy Overnight Rain Batters Mumbai; Vikhroli Records Highest Downpour

Mumbai witnessed intense overnight rainfall between 8:30 PM on Monday and 5:30 AM Tuesday, with several areas crossing the 170 mm mark. Vikhroli recorded the highest at 194.5 mm, closely followed by Santacruz (185 mm) and Juhu (173.5 mm). Other affected areas included Byculla (167 mm), Bandra (157 mm), Colaba (79.8 mm), and Mahalaxmi (71.9 mm), highlighting the widespread impact of the downpour across the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups