Maharashtra Housing Department Directs SRA To Fast-Track Slum Projects For Senior Citizens |

Mumbai: In yet another poll-friendly announcement, the state housing department has asked the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to implement a policy designed specifically for senior citizens. The move aims to facilitate the speedy completion of the SRA projects in which a majority of the beneficiaries are senior citizens.

As per the policy, the authority will ensure that projects are completed within a stipulated schedule. The SRA will cancel the appointment of the developer if it fails to implement the project within the given timeframe, even after three consecutive notices and a written complaint by a majority of the senior citizens involved in the project. Rehabilitation buildings must include facilities for senior citizens such as ramps and other essential amenities, says the circular.

It also mandates the SRA to develop an online grievance redressal mechanism. The body has also been directed to appoint an officer of the rank of executive engineer to address complaints registered by senior citizens. A committee, comprising deputy chief engineer, executive engineer, developer concerned and two representatives of senior citizens, from the project will be set up. The panel will meet on the first Tuesday of every month, while the chief executive officer of the SRA will review the project every three months.

The circular issued by the housing department, headed by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, was earlier meant to cover only Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) projects. It had been directed to follow the policy guidelines along with an order issued by the Bombay High Court (HC) in March 2024.

In another matter, the HC, on December 8, issued certain directions regarding housing issues faced by senior citizens. Following this, the housing department decided to extend its policy to projects undertaken by the SRA.