 JD(U)’s K C Tyagi Flags ₹42,151 Fare For Granddaughter On Delhi–Mumbai Air India Flight; Parliamentary Panel Seeks DGCA Reply Over Overcharging
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJD(U)’s K C Tyagi Flags ₹42,151 Fare For Granddaughter On Delhi–Mumbai Air India Flight; Parliamentary Panel Seeks DGCA Reply Over Overcharging

JD(U)’s K C Tyagi Flags ₹42,151 Fare For Granddaughter On Delhi–Mumbai Air India Flight; Parliamentary Panel Seeks DGCA Reply Over Overcharging

Allegations of exorbitant airfares during flight disruptions reached Parliament after former JD(U) MP K C Tyagi claimed Air India charged Rs 42,151 for a Delhi–Mumbai ticket despite DGCA fare caps. The Parliamentary Standing Committee has sought an explanation from the DGCA, probing regulatory lapses and possible exploitation of passengers during IndiGo-linked disruptions.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi | PTI Photo

New Delhi: Allegations of excessive airfares during recent flight disruptions have reached Parliament after former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP and party adviser K C Tyagi highlighted a case in which his granddaughter was allegedly charged Rs 42,151 for a Delhi–Mumbai Air India ticket recently, despite a fare cap imposed by the aviation regulator. Following the complaint, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has sought a detailed explanation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Tyagi said the booking was made for travel on December 7, a day after the DGCA introduced temporary fare caps in response to widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by IndiGo’s operational crisis. Under the DGCA directive, airfares for routes covering distances between 500 km and 1,500 km, including the Delhi–Mumbai sector, were capped between Rs 7,500 and Rs 18,000 until normal operations resume.

Read Also
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Sacks 4 Flight Operations Inspectors Over Disruptions As Centre Deploys...
article-image

The Parliamentary Standing Committee, chaired by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is scheduled to meet soon to review the matter. Reports quoting sources said the committee received a formal written complaint from Tyagi and has asked the DGCA to submit a detailed reply explaining how such high fares were charged despite clear regulatory limits. The panel has also sought information on other similar complaints received during the same period.

In a strongly worded letter to the committee chairperson, Tyagi said the disruption caused by IndiGo’s cancellations had exposed deeper problems in the civil aviation sector. He alleged that weak regulatory oversight and poor enforcement by DGCA officials allowed airlines to exploit passengers during the chaos, despite instructions that arbitrary fare hikes would be treated as a serious violation.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 13, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 13, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
ICAI Announces CA May 2026 Exam Schedule For Foundation, Intermediate And Final Courses At icai.org; Check Details Here
ICAI Announces CA May 2026 Exam Schedule For Foundation, Intermediate And Final Courses At icai.org; Check Details Here
'Had To Deal With Professional Betrayals': Richa Chadha Opens Up About Motherhood & Postpartum Recovery Struggle
'Had To Deal With Professional Betrayals': Richa Chadha Opens Up About Motherhood & Postpartum Recovery Struggle
Lionel Messi Mania: Kolkata Fans Unite To Aim Abusive Chants At Real Madrid During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO
Lionel Messi Mania: Kolkata Fans Unite To Aim Abusive Chants At Real Madrid During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Also Watch:

Calling the situation 'brutal economic exploitation,' Tyagi said Air India had disregarded the notified fare schedule and charged more than three times the permitted amount on the Delhi–Mumbai route. He said he had submitted documentary evidence of the booking to support his claim.

Tyagi said his intervention was not limited to his granddaughter’s case. “I raised this issue for all passengers who were forced to pay inflated fares. I have urged the government to direct the DGCA and the airlines concerned to refund the excess amounts collected from aggrieved passengers,” he said as quoted by The Indian Express, adding that he also plans to approach Parliament’s consumer affairs committee. The DGCA has yet to issue a public response to the allegations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 13, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 13, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Multiple Vehicles Collide On Noida Expressway Due To Dense Fog, Several Injured; VIDEO

Multiple Vehicles Collide On Noida Expressway Due To Dense Fog, Several Injured; VIDEO

JD(U)’s K C Tyagi Flags ₹42,151 Fare For Granddaughter On Delhi–Mumbai Air India Flight;...

JD(U)’s K C Tyagi Flags ₹42,151 Fare For Granddaughter On Delhi–Mumbai Air India Flight;...

News Delhi: PM Modi, Other Top Leaders Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Terror Attack -...

News Delhi: PM Modi, Other Top Leaders Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Terror Attack -...

Kerala Local Body Elections 2025 Results: Ruling LDF Staring At Major Upset Months Ahead Of 2026...

Kerala Local Body Elections 2025 Results: Ruling LDF Staring At Major Upset Months Ahead Of 2026...