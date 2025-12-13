President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To Security Personnel Who Sacrificed Their Lives In 2001 Parliament Attack

President Droupadi Murmu | (Photo Courtesy: X)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives while protecting Parliament during the 2001 terror attack, saying the nation remains indebted to them and their families.

President Droupadi Murmu's Tweet

In a post shared on social media platform X, President Murmu said, "The nation salutes the courageous heroes who laid down their lives while protecting our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their valour and devotion to duty continue to guide our national spirit. The country remains indebted to them and their families. On this day, we reaffirm India's commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms."

The nation salutes the courageous heroes who laid down their lives while protecting our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their valour and devotion to duty continue to guide our national spirit. The country remains indebted to them and their families. On this day, we reaffirm… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2025

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during the 2001 Parliament attack.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and other senior parliamentarians also paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

The tribute was paid by both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition leaders.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's Tweet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the Parliament attack, saying their sacrifice will always be remembered by the nation.

In a post, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The 'temple of democracy', the Indian Parliament House, witnessed a cowardly terrorist attack on this very day in the year 2001, which was a brutal assault on the nation's sovereignty, dignity, and the power of the people, to the immortal heroes who laid down their lives in this heart-wrenching incident to protect the dignity of the Parliament and the nation, a humble tribute. The nation will forever remain grateful to them. Jai Hind!"

CRPF Pays Tribute To Constable Kamlesh Kumari

The Central Reserve Police Force also paid tribute to Constable Kamlesh Kumari of the 88 Battalion on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, remembering her courage and sacrifice.

"Tribute to the Brave... On 13 December 2001, during the terrorist attack on the Parliament in Delhi, Constable Kamlesh Kumari of 88 Battalion, #CRPF, demonstrated indomitable courage and unparalleled valour by pursuing the terrorists amidst heavy firing and continuously providing information about their activities to her fellow personnel." CRPF's X post read.

"Due to her courageous actions, all five terrorists were neutralised. During this incident, she sustained serious injuries and ultimately sacrificed her life on the altar of duty. For her indomitable courage and extraordinary bravery, she was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. The brave 'balidani' receives the eternal salutations of #CRPF," the post said.

About The 2001 Parliament attack

On December 13, 2001, five heavily armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, including security personnel and one civilian, were killed in the attack. The terror attack took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned, and about 100 members were present in the building.

On Friday, Lok Sabha paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers of the Parliament Security Service, Delhi Police, and CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Parliament during the terrorist attack on December 13, 2001.

Speaker Om Birla led the House in paying tributes.

The House reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to safeguard the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty by remaining steadfast in the fight against terrorism.

