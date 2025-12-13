Kerala Local Body Elections 2025 Results: Ruling LDF Staring At Major Upset Months Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Polls, Congress In Driver's Seat

Election Results (Representational Image) | File Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: The counting of votes polled for the 1,199 Kerala local bodies began on Saturday (December 13). As per the latest trends, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is staring at a major upset as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is leading in four of the state's six municipal corporations — Thrissur, Kollam, Kochi and Kollam. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is trying to make inroads into the southern state, is leading in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP is reported to be ahead in 22 seats, while the UDF is leading in 16 wards. The LDF is ahead in only 11 wards in Thiruvananthapuram. Notably, the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat is held by Congress's Shashi Tharoor, who was recently seen praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The LDF is leading only in Kozhikode. The counting is also underway in 86 other municipalities. Here also, the Congress-led UDF is leading in 48 municipalities, while the LDF is ahead in only 30 seats and the BJP-led NDA in one, reported Hindustan Times.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the latest update by the state Election Commission, the UDF led is leading on 387 wards, LDF-led by CPI(M) is leading on 283 wards, NDA-led by the BJP is leading on 71 wards, and Others are leading on 59 wards in the Kerala local body elections.

Counting is being carried out in 244 centres and 14 district collectorates. There were some issues at a few counting centres, including Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Vadakara, over giving entry to booth agents and candidates, reported PTI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Local body polls in seven districts of the state — Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Kottayam — were held in two phases on December 9 and 11.

These local body polls are a litmus test for political parties in Kerala ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

The oath-taking of elected panchayat members and municipal councillors will be held on December 21 at 10 am.