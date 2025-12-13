 Thane: 45-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife & Son Injured As Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Flat
A 45-year-old man died, and his wife and son were injured when ceiling plaster collapsed in their flat on the terrace floor of a seven-storey building in Thane. The 16-year-old building is not classified as dangerous. The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Karumdev Society. Two others inside the flat suffered minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 45-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife & Son Injured As Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Flat | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A 45-year-old man was killed, and his wife and son were injured when a portion of plaster from the ceiling collapsed in their flat in a seven-storey building in Thane on Saturday, officials said.

Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell, Yasin Tadvi, said the 16-year-old building is not listed in the "dangerous" category.

"The incident occurred in Karumdev Society at about 3 am. The plaster of the hall in a flat on the terrace floor suddenly fell while the occupants were asleep", he said.

Of the four people who were inside the room, two suffered minor injuries and were discharged after primary treatment, Tadvi stated.

article-image

The injured persons were identified as Arpita More (42), who suffered minor head injuries, and her son Arush More (16), who sustained injuries to both legs.

Manoj More (45), who sustained chest injuries, died during treatment at a private hospital.

