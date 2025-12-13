 'Mahayuti Does Not Want LoPs In State Legislature As It's Afraid Of Opposition': Shiv Sena-UBT Sanjay Raut
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Mahayuti Does Not Want LoPs In State Legislature As It's Afraid Of Opposition': Shiv Sena-UBT Sanjay Raut

'Mahayuti Does Not Want LoPs In State Legislature As It's Afraid Of Opposition': Shiv Sena-UBT Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized Maharashtra’s ruling parties for not appointing a Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state legislature, calling it a threat to democracy and a sign of fear. He opposed the division of Maharashtra, condemned BJP’s alleged undermining of the LoP post, and urged a debate on Maharashtra Geet and opposition representation.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the ruling parties should be ashamed for not having leaders of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislature, claiming it reflects their fear of the post and weakens democratic processes.

Speaking to reporters, Raut also criticised Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule over his remarks suggesting the creation of a separate state of Vidarbha, allegedly backed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Raut said Shiv Sena (UBT) would strongly oppose any move that seeks to divide Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut's Statement

FPJ Shorts
Messi GOAT India Tour: Kolkata Police, RAF Lathicharge Fans After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium; Video
Messi GOAT India Tour: Kolkata Police, RAF Lathicharge Fans After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium; Video
Insurance Laws Amendment Bill, 2025, Which Raised FDI Limit To 100%, Will Attract Capital & Support Broader Insurance Coverage: Industry Leaders
Insurance Laws Amendment Bill, 2025, Which Raised FDI Limit To 100%, Will Attract Capital & Support Broader Insurance Coverage: Industry Leaders
Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened
Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened
'Big Process Costs Money': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions 'Unnecessary' Renaming Of MGNREGA
'Big Process Costs Money': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions 'Unnecessary' Renaming Of MGNREGA

"It is a democratic necessity to have a Leader of Opposition in municipal corporations, state assemblies, and Parliament. It is also a Constitutional requirement," Raut said.

Read Also
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Traffic Diversions Announced In Mumbai On December 14 Amid Kolkata...
article-image

He alleged that over the past 10-11 years, efforts have been made, particularly through electoral processes, to ensure that no LoP is appointed anywhere. The BJP, he claimed, has consistently worked to undermine and insult the institution of the Leader of Opposition.

"In Maharashtra, there is no Leader of Opposition in either House of the legislature. The ruling parties should be ashamed. Legislative work is being conducted without an LoP, which clearly shows they fear the position," Raut said.

He pointed out that Maharashtra has historically had Leaders of the Opposition even when opposition parties had fewer numbers.

"Even when the BJP lacked sufficient strength in Parliament, it was given the LoP post," the Rajya Sabha member added.

Read Also
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Flags Rise In Child Abductions In Maharashtra, Calls For Action By CM...
article-image

The opposition has been demanding the appointment of LoPs in both Houses of the state legislature. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Bhaskar Jadhav for the assembly, while the Congress has proposed Satej Patil for the legislative council.

Commenting on the recent Vande Mataram debate in Parliament, Raut said the BJP appeared rattled by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"There was enthusiasm in the debate because of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and it reinforced the belief that democracy is alive," he said, adding that the debate had exposed the BJP and its affiliated organisations.

He demanded a discussion on the Maharashtra Geet in the state legislature, saying it will open a debate on who contributed to the formation of Maharashtra and Mumbai.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened

Mumbai: Panic On Bandra’s Linking Road After 2 Suspicious Bags Found; Here's What Exactly Happened

MP Dhananjay Mahadik Urges Blacklisting Of Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway Contractor Over Work...

MP Dhananjay Mahadik Urges Blacklisting Of Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway Contractor Over Work...

Veteran Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Laid To Rest With Full State Honours In Maharashtra's Latur

Veteran Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Laid To Rest With Full State Honours In Maharashtra's Latur

G.O.A.T. India Tour: What You Can/Cannot Carry To Wankhede Stadium Tomorrow For Lionel Messi’s...

G.O.A.T. India Tour: What You Can/Cannot Carry To Wankhede Stadium Tomorrow For Lionel Messi’s...

'Mahayuti Does Not Want LoPs In State Legislature As It's Afraid Of Opposition': Shiv Sena-UBT...

'Mahayuti Does Not Want LoPs In State Legislature As It's Afraid Of Opposition': Shiv Sena-UBT...