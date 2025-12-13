Traffic Chaos On Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Long Jam Near Bor Ghat Frustrates Commuters - 'After Paying Lakhs In Taxes...'

VIDEO: Traffic Jams Persist On Pune-Mumbai Expressway Even After Diwali Vacations | Sourced

Mumbai: Commuters travelling towards Pune faced a major traffic snarl on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on Saturday, December 13, as heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Pune-bound lane between Khopoli and Khandala near the Bor Ghat section. The traffic jam caused long queues of vehicles, leaving commuters stranded.

According to several social media posts shared by traveller, congestion began in the morning hours, with several commuters taking to social media to share updates and vent their frustration over the slow-moving traffic. Reports stated that the traffic was reportedly caused by a massive weekend traffic rush.

As per the Loksatta.com report, a long line of vehicles was seen from the Amrutanjan Bridge up to the Khopoli exit. The stretch, which typically takes around 10 minutes to cross, reportedly took nearly one-and-a-half hours on Saturday due to the congestion.

Users Share Frustration On Social Media

The jam also continued in the afternoon hours as one user wrote, "Jam at Ghat section start pune mumbai expressway." Later, a post was also shared by Mumbai–Pune Expressway official X handle (formerly Twitter), which said that a 30-minute congestion was witnessed on the Khandala Ghat Viewpoint section on the Pune-bound lane due to a collision.

30 minutes congestion on Mumbai Pune Expressway towards Pune ,reported now due to collision.. Plan properly b4 u leave pic.twitter.com/ocwFINc0Hh — Mumbai Pune Expressway (@Mumbai2PuneEway) December 13, 2025

One user suggested saying, "Give a time slot to people using the Mumbai Pune expressway. Booking should be done via the mobile app. People will have to show the QR code at the toll, and then they can pass."

In the morning hours, several users complained, saying, "After paying lakhs in taxes for the car, taxes on petrol, and specific toll tax for this particular stretch of the Pune to Mumbai expressway. This is how the Indian government pays back. Full of incompetent ppl."

After paying lakhs in taxes for the car, taxes on petrol and specific toll tax of for this particular strech of Pune to Mumbai expressway. This is how Indian government pays back. Full of incompetent ppl.#mumbai @nitin_gadkari @RoadsOfMumbai How do I penalize the government? pic.twitter.com/0LPpOHZ5xn — Ineasta (@dothraki113) December 13, 2025

Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Likely To Open In May 2026

The much-awaited Mumbai–Pune Expressway is also on the verge of a major overhaul with the completion of its 13.3-km, eight-lane, access-controlled “Missing Link.” This new stretch is designed to bypass the currently functional Lonavala–Khandala ghat section, reducing the overall distance between the two cities by nearly six kilometres and allowing vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 120 kmph.

With only a minor span left to be connected, the deck is expected to be fully linked end-to-end within the next four months. If progress continues smoothly at the current pace, the corridor could likely be inaugurated in May 2026.

After becoming fully operational, the Missing Link will provide a safer route for commuters. Travel time between Mumbai and Pune is expected to decrease by 25–30 minutes, making commutes faster. Beyond reducing distance, the corridor is expected to enhance traffic flow, provide a safer driving experience, and support long-distance travel for commuters and commercial vehicles alike.