Mumbai News: BMC To Keep Abattoirs Closed For 2 Days During Jain Festival Paryushan Parv

BMC to Keep Abattoirs Closed for Two Days in Observance of Jain Festival Paryushan Parv | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that it has decided to keep abattoirs closed for two days during the Jain festival of Paryushan Parv which started today.

Petitioners Seek Nine-Day Closure

The statement was made by BMC advocate during the hearing in petitions by Sheth Motishaw Lalbaug Jain Charities and Sheth Bherulalji Kanaiyalalji Kothari Religious Trust.

The petitioners challenged the BMC commissioner’s order dated August 30, 2024, which limited the slaughterhouse closure to a single day instead of the nine days observed during Paryushan.

BMC advocate said that the commissioner has decided to keep the slaughter closed for two days, which lasts for nine days.

Court Raises Concerns About Precedent

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne had earlier this month asked the BMC to reconsider its decision allowing closure of slaughterhouses for one day during the Jain festival of Paryushan Parv, which emphasises the principle of Ahimsa (non-violence). However, the court also raised concerns about whether such a direction could set a precedent for similar demands by other communities.

Ahimsa Principle Highlighted by Petitioners

The petitioners argued that permitting animal slaughter during the nine-day period violates Jain religious sentiments. Highlighting the significance of Ahimsa, they said slaughter during this sacred time would be “detrimental to the cause of Jainism”.

The bench was, however, cautious about passing such directions, remarking that other religions too make similar demands during other festivals.

Also Watch:

BMC Closure Policy Explained

The bench noted that slaughterhouse closures involve policy decisions and questioned the legal basis for enforcing a nine-day closure. “Under which statutory obligation should slaughterhouses be ordered to remain closed for nine days?” it asked.

The government has already designated 15 ‘no-slaughter’ days annually. Paryushan Parv closures would be over and above those.