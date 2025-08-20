 Bhiwandi Accident: Truck Plunges Into Pond While Avoiding Biker, Driver Escapes Unhurt
NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
A truck fell into a roadside pond after the driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a biker in Bhiwandi on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred at Talavli Naka, under the jurisdiction of the Nizampura police station, as the truck was heading towards Parol Road from Bhiwandi.

According to police, local residents rushed to the spot after witnessing the truck veer off the road and plunge into the pond. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the partially submerged vehicle with a man believed to be the driver sitting on top.

