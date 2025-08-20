Bhiwandi Accident: Truck Plunges Into Pond While Avoiding Biker, Driver Escapes Unhurt |

A truck fell into a roadside pond after the driver lost control while trying to avoid hitting a biker in Bhiwandi on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident occurred at Talavli Naka, under the jurisdiction of the Nizampura police station, as the truck was heading towards Parol Road from Bhiwandi.

According to police, local residents rushed to the spot after witnessing the truck veer off the road and plunge into the pond. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the partially submerged vehicle with a man believed to be the driver sitting on top.

Read Also Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

The driver managed to escape without any injuries. An official from the Bhiwandi Fire Station confirmed receiving information about the accident but noted that a crane would be required to retrieve the submerged vehicle.