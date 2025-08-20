Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Shantinagar Police booked two Bhiwandi lawyers after a court parking dispute escalated into cross FIRs involving assault and revolver threats | Representative Image

Thane: The Shantinagar Police have booked two lawyers from Bhiwandi following a dispute over a parking issue at the Bhiwandi court. Two FIRs have been registered—each lawyer has filed a complaint against the other.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at the Bhiwandi court when one lawyer, Sanjay Shrivastav, allegedly parked his car in the wrong direction.

Shrivastav’s Allegations: Threats and Attack

According to the FIR, another lawyer, Kiran Channe, (President of Bhiwandi Bar Association) was alerted by other about the car. When Channe approached Shrivastav to question him, a heated argument broke out between them, which escalated into an altercation on Ashok Nagar Road.

Shrivastav stated in the FIR that he arrived at the court in his car around 12:30 PM and parked near a police van due to the lack of available parking space, after which he proceeded with his court-related work. After finishing, he came out around 1:45 PM, where Channe and other lawyers were present.

Channe allegedly began shouting at him about the parking issue. Shrivastav stated in the FIR that he had no choice due to the unavailability of space. This led to Channe allegedly abusing him. Other lawyers intervened to calm the situation, after which Shrivastav left in his car and returned to his office.

According to the FIR, Shrivastav further alleged that Channe later called him and abused him over the phone. He also claimed that Channe followed him to his office, where Shrivastav informed his brother, Sandeep, about the situation.

Channe allegedly pulled out a revolver and pointed it at him. Sandeep, frightened, reportedly grabbed the revolver. Shrivastav also alleged that Shahid and Shankar attacked him with a sharp weapon and a stone, though he managed to escape unharmed.

An FIR was registered against Kiran Channe, his bodyguard Shahid, Shankar Darekar, Ankush Jadhav, and two unidentified individuals under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 351(3), 189(2), 190, 190(1), 191(2), 193(3), and 189(4) of the BNS Act, as well as relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Channe’s Complaint: Surrounded and Attacked

In a second FIR, Channe filed a complaint against Sanjay Shrivastav, his brother Sandeep, and five to six others under Sections 125, 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 351(2), and 352 of the BNS Act, relevant sections of the Arms Act, the Maharashtra Police Act, and the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

According to Channe's FIR there is designated parking zone located the Bhiwandi court premises. Two vehicles were parked in a no-parking area, and he was informed about it by a fellow lawyer. Channe stated that when he asked Shrivastav to remove his vehicle, Shrivastav allegedly shouted at and abused him in front of others before leaving.

Channe further stated in the FIR that he later called Shrivastav to discuss the matter, and Shrivastav asked him to come to Umesh Sonwane's office. Channe, accompanied by a few associates, went there but found no one. On his way to the Shantinagar Police Station to lodge a complaint, Channe stated in the FIR that upon reaching Ashok Nagar, he saw Shrivastav and a group of five to six people. When he stopped to speak to them, they allegedly surrounded him.

Shrivastav’s brother and others were reportedly armed with sword, sticks, and a paver block. One of them allegedly attempted to snatch the revolver from Channe’s pocket, while another one threw a paver block at him. In self-defense, Channe claimed he pulled out his revolver and warned them, prompting the group to retreat. He then rushed to his office and informed the police.

Police Confirm Dispute Origin

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shantinagar Police Station confirmed the incident, stating that it stemmed from a parking dispute at the court premises. "We have lodged FIRs from both sides. As of now, no one has been arrested. Further investigation is underway," he said.