Maharashtra Rains: Palghar Fishermen In Distress As 9 Boats Missing Amid Rough Sea Conditions | Photo: PTI

Palghar, Maharashtra: A wave of anxiety has swept through the fishing communities of Palghar district as nine fishing boats remain missing after venturing into the deep sea, their whereabouts unknown amidst turbulent weather conditions. Among those, contact has been lost with three boats specifically from Vasai, intensifying fears among families and local authorities.

The Meteorological Department has issued severe warnings, indicating a turbulent sea with wind speeds expected to reach 60 to 65 kilometers per hour, making search and rescue operations extremely challenging. Authorities had, in fact, issued advisories three days prior, urging all deep-sea fishing vessels to return to shore in anticipation of the deteriorating weather.

Initially, a total of 19 boats from Palghar district were reported to be stranded at sea. This fleet comprised 13 boats from Vasai, 2 from Khochiwade, and 4 from Satpati port. Fortunately, of the 13 boats from Vasai, 10 managed to return safely to Vasai port late last night, providing a glimmer of hope. Additionally, a portion of the fleet found refuge, with four boats from Satpati port and two from Khochiwade successfully taking shelter in Nava Bandar in Jafrabad, Gujarat.

The immediate focus of concern now is the fate of the remaining nine boats and their crews. Fishing communities are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for the safe return of their loved ones.