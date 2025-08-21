Mumbai News: 150 Students Visit Pir Makhdum Ali Mahimi Dargah During National Gratitude Week - VIDEO

Mumbai: As part of 'National Gratitude Week', over 150 college students visited the Pir Makhdum Ali Mahimi dargah on Thursday.

The initiative was aimed at fostering interfaith harmony, promote cultural understanding, and reflect on the importance of gratitude through spiritual and community engagement.

The students from R D National College, Bandra, were welcomed by Dr Muddassir Lambe, trustee of the Pir Makhdum Sahib Charitable Trust, and Gulamali Naik, administrator, on behalf of the managing trustee Suhail Khandwani.

Lambe said that the students, accompanied by five teachers, have been visiting religious shrines managed by different communities. "Since August 15, they had visited the Siddhivinayak temple and a gurudwara. This is an annual programme. The purpose is to understand different religious groups and their beliefs," said Lambe who added that students from St Xavier's College are also expected to visit the shrine.

A teacher from the college said that the visit with the students was a memorable experience. Lambe felicitated the teachers and appreciated the college’s initiative in promoting youth engagement with spiritual and cultural heritage. He expressed the trust’s interest in continuing collaboration with the college for the benefit of the younger generation.